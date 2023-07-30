Challenges over the years: Warning signs and Riad Salameh's role

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-30 | 11:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Challenges over the years: Warning signs and Riad Salameh&#39;s role
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Challenges over the years: Warning signs and Riad Salameh's role

The Syrian revolution erupted in 2011, leading to an influx of Syrian refugees into Lebanon.

As a result of the political turmoil in the region, investments significantly declined, and the country's dollar reserves were no longer sufficient to cover excessive consumption.

However, in addition to the Syrian crisis and its aftermath, Lebanon faced several internal challenges:

- Resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri in 2011

- Events in Abra in 2013

- Bombings of Taqwa and Al-Salam Mosques in Tripoli in 2013

- Events in Arsal in 2014

In 2014, Lebanon entered a new and prolonged presidential vacancy after President Michel Sleiman's term ended. Political stagnation persisted, accompanied by wastage and corruption. The balance of payments remained negative (over 3.4 billion dollars by the end of 2015).

The Central Bank of Lebanon faced a breakdown, and for the first time, it tapped into its reserves and began using the dollars deposited by customers in banks to meet its financial obligations.

This compelled the central bank to employ financial engineering to attract dollars, enticing banks with high interest rates for their deposits.

Accordingly, the governor was able to buy time before a looming collapse, a move that some saw as a step towards increasing his chances of reaching the presidency.

Consequently, over 10 billion dollars (10.6) flowed into the banking sector in 2016, resulting in a surplus in the balance of payments (registering a plus of 1.5 billion dollars in 2016).

An additional contributing factor at that time was the political stability achieved through the election of a president and the formation of a unity government.

However, Salameh provided the political class with an opportunity to enact reforms, but this chance went to waste.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Central Bank

BDL

LBCI Next
Uncertain prospects: Will opposition and Change bloc back down from Legislative stand?
The Story of Salemeh: Salemeh Got Lucky
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:07

Uncertain prospects: Will opposition and Change bloc back down from Legislative stand?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-29

The Story of Salemeh: Salemeh Got Lucky

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-29

Deputy Governor's Possible Resignation Puts Lebanon's Economic Reform Plan at Risk

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28

Countdown to the end: BDL Governor's deputies' critical decision as Governor's term expires in three days

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Cardinal al-Rahi highlights tourism's vital role amidst Lebanon's economic instability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Ziad Baroud to LBCI: The proposal for decentralization is very useful as a reminder that it is a necessary reform

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:17

Bassil-Hezbollah dialogue: The President-maker's strategy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:21

Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Gebran Bassil: It is our honor to engage in a real battle to implement decentralization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Challenges over the years: Warning signs and Riad Salameh's role

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More