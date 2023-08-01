News
Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01 | 12:16
Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?
In a notable shift, US President Joe Biden's stance on normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel has evolved.
Recently, several meetings have taken place to push forward the normalization process between Tel Aviv and Riyadh.
According to the American news website Axios, the head of Israel's Mossad conducted secret talks in Washington with senior White House officials approximately two weeks ago. The discussions reportedly included efforts by the Biden administration to advance normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
The Israeli Mossad chief also met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan before the latter's recent trip to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman concerning normalizing relations with Israel.
This positive momentum from the US side has been accompanied by optimism from Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen affirmed that the country is closer than ever to reaching a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia.
However, Cohen declined to respond to the possibility of Israel meeting Riyadh's demands, which include approval for peaceful nuclear energy production, freezing settlement construction, and making progress in negotiations with the Palestinians.
Despite the positive developments from the American and Israeli perspectives, there has been silence from Saudi Arabia on the matter.
It is worth noting that Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan previously stated that the kingdom would not normalize relations with Israel until a Palestinian state is established based on a two-state solution.
Will Saudi Arabia join the normalization with Israel by the end of 2023 or early 2024 before Biden becomes engrossed in his presidential election campaign?
