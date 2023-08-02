News
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-02 | 11:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
During the peak of the summer season and when flights to Lebanon are overbooked, fake voice recordings spread on WhatsApp.
These recordings are simply fake; none of them are true. The purpose behind spreading them on WhatsApp is to cause harm and damage during the tourism season.
Those who share these recordings, intentionally or unintentionally, are causing general anxiety and harming the tourism season that our families and tourists have come to enjoy in Lebanon.
It is the responsibility of individuals to verify the accuracy of information before sharing it, as it could cause panic and fear.
These recordings claim to be warnings from foreign embassies to their citizens, but did you know that all embassies and foreign ministries publish travel guidelines openly, including any confidential ones? Anyone can visit the French Foreign Ministry website https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/ and access the travel guidelines for French citizens.
They can choose Lebanon and notice that on July 30th, with the beginning of the events in Ain el-Hilweh, French citizens were advised to stay in the area around Sidon.
However, this is nothing exceptional, as the security map remains the same, with some border areas in the south, Bekaa, and the north being advised against visiting. However, this has been the case for many years.
As for the British Foreign Ministry, you can find the same information on Google by searching for "UK Travel Advice Lebanon."
The first link will direct you to the official website of the UK government. Like the French, the travel warnings were updated on Tuesday, and the vicinity of Ain el-Hilweh camp was added as an area that should not be visited.
The British warning was so accurate that it even specified which routes in Sidon could be taken.
The same applies to the US State Department, which also has not updated its travel warnings that already advise against visiting the vicinity of Palestinian refugee camps.
In conclusion, do not take news from social media or unreliable sources. Verify information and learn how to do so.
News Bulletin Reports
Whatsapp
Tourism
Lebanon
Fake News
