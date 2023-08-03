News
Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-03 | 11:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL
The Lebanese Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, stated upon arriving at the cabinet session that there is currently no legislation regarding the government's borrowing from the Central Bank of Lebanon.
Within minutes of the session's start, information circulated at the grand serial, claiming that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati requested Khalil to initiate the necessary contacts to take all the measures that facilitate the work of Banque du Liban and find the appropriate formula to approve what needs to be approved as soon as possible and to keep the Cabinet informed of the results gradually.
In this context, sources indicated that Mikati tasked the Finance Minister with preparing a draft law for borrowing after consulting with the acting governor of BDL, Wassim Mansouri, and other BDL deputies, ensuring that the proposed formula is robust.
On the other hand, governmental sources denied that the task was given this way. However, the Finance Minister indicated that he was tasked with consulting with the deputies of the acting governor.
Furthermore, sources within BDL stated that the acting governor and other deputies are awaiting the Finance Minister's proposals, emphasizing that state funding cannot proceed without a clear time frame, financial guidelines, and, most importantly, a mechanism to recover the funds.
The sources also pointed out that halting state financing will contribute to the current monetary stability, as the Central Bank will no longer provide dollars or Lebanese pounds.
Moreover, the PM also received financial and accounting audit reports from the Central Bank of Lebanon conducted by KPMG and Oliver Wyman. These reports are unrelated to the Forensic Audit report of Alvarez & Marsal.
The discussions between the Finance Minister and government officials are crucial as Lebanon faces a severe financial crisis. The government's ability to secure funding is essential to stabilize the country's economy and ensure economic sustainability.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Cabinet
Meeting
Lebanese
Finance
Economy
Crisis
BDL
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
2
Lebanon Economy
08:57
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
Lebanon Economy
08:57
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
3
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
4
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
5
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
6
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
8
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
