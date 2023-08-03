Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-03 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

The Lebanese Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, stated upon arriving at the cabinet session that there is currently no legislation regarding the government's borrowing from the Central Bank of Lebanon.

Within minutes of the session's start, information circulated at the grand serial, claiming that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati requested Khalil to initiate the necessary contacts to take all the measures that facilitate the work of Banque du Liban and find the appropriate formula to approve what needs to be approved as soon as possible and to keep the Cabinet informed of the results gradually.

In this context, sources indicated that Mikati tasked the Finance Minister with preparing a draft law for borrowing after consulting with the acting governor of BDL, Wassim Mansouri, and other BDL deputies, ensuring that the proposed formula is robust.

On the other hand, governmental sources denied that the task was given this way. However, the Finance Minister indicated that he was tasked with consulting with the deputies of the acting governor.

Furthermore, sources within BDL stated that the acting governor and other deputies are awaiting the Finance Minister's proposals, emphasizing that state funding cannot proceed without a clear time frame, financial guidelines, and, most importantly, a mechanism to recover the funds.

The sources also pointed out that halting state financing will contribute to the current monetary stability, as the Central Bank will no longer provide dollars or Lebanese pounds.

Moreover, the PM also received financial and accounting audit reports from the Central Bank of Lebanon conducted by KPMG and Oliver Wyman. These reports are unrelated to the Forensic Audit report of Alvarez & Marsal.

The discussions between the Finance Minister and government officials are crucial as Lebanon faces a severe financial crisis. The government's ability to secure funding is essential to stabilize the country's economy and ensure economic sustainability.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Cabinet

Meeting

Lebanese

Finance

Economy

Crisis

BDL

LBCI Next
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-31

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-26

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

International cooperation needed: Bou Habib addresses Lebanon's refugee crisis during meeting with Samir Geagea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-02

Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-29

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-25

The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Sports News
06:39

Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More