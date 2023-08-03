Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

One of the unlicensed "hookah" kiosks is now part of the list whose owners were arrested by the State Security office at the Beirut Port.



The owner was referred to the Financial Public Prosecutor's office and later to the investigating judge, charged with electricity theft from the port's private network.



The number of individuals arrested for electricity theft inside the Beirut Port is six.



However, according to the Public Trucks Syndicate, the total count of unauthorized kiosks causing significant financial losses to the treasury remains unknown.



The area around entrance No. 14 of the Beirut Port has become a security hotspot, hosting banned activities like drug trafficking and even prostitution, all overseen by the port's administration.



The issue goes beyond electricity theft within the port premises. It is a security concern that the Interior Ministry should promptly address. Truck owners in need by the port administration have their contracts renewed, while kiosk owners who are not needed should vacate the premises.



Moreover, there is already a decision by the Supreme Defense Council for removal, so why the delay in implementation?