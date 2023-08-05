Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival

2023-08-05 | 13:05
Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival
Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival

Among Lebanon's well-known features throughout the decades before the war was the Port of Beirut.

Through the transit activities it witnessed, it served as a vital link between world countries and Arab countries, particularly those in the Gulf, making it an indispensable economic hub.

The war disrupted this role, turning the port into a focal point of conflicts. This situation persisted until the war's end, during which the Port of Beirut attempted to reclaim its previous role by establishing a container terminal.

The port generated millions of dollars in revenue annually, attracting various projects, plans, and attempts to control it. Still, it fell victim to customs evasion and smuggling until the tragic incident occurred.

On August 4, 2019, a massive explosion devastated the port's facilities, from warehouses to storage areas, including the container terminal, which suffered severe damage. This explosion compounded the port's woes, which had already begun with the onset of the financial collapse and the decline of its operational capabilities.

Could the Port of Beirut recover after this catastrophe and the repercussions of the collapse?

In reality, Gulf countries no longer rely on the Port of Beirut as they once did. These countries have made significant progress in this field, and perhaps the countries that have signed agreements with Israel will no longer need Haifa Port.

However, Iraq, for example, still relies on the Port of Beirut, and it will also be needed during the reconstruction process in Syria whenever it begins. Amid all this, there is talk of foreign management for the port, with many pointing to French interest in the matter.

The current revenues of the Port of Beirut reach about $11 million monthly at maximum. However, part of these revenues is being held for the benefit of the victims of the port explosion, while another portion is used for operational purposes.

In conclusion, the Port of Beirut remains a crucial facility upon which the Lebanese economy relies primarily, and its development is part of a reform process that benefits all Lebanese citizens.

 

 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Beirut Port

