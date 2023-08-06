Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06 | 11:31
High views
LBCI
Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens
2min
Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens

As the situation in Ain al-Hilweh camp remains uncertain in the upcoming days and weeks, Gulf countries have issued a series of statements addressing their citizens.

According to exclusive sources reported by LBCI, the first of these statements came from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, urging its citizens to leave Lebanon despite the presence of many Saudis in the country.

The UAE and Bahrain have also called on their citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon, with Bahrain further urging its citizens currently in Lebanon to depart.

On the other hand, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman have not gone as far as requesting their citizens to leave. Still, they have emphasized the need for caution and adherence to necessary security measures, mainly staying away from areas experiencing armed conflicts.

While some view these calls through a political lens, others believe that fear of renewed clashes in Ain al-Hilweh is the main driving factor behind these measures.

Responding to inquiries about any coordination within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leading to these warnings, a source within the GCC told LBCI that each country's respective foreign ministries issued the statements based on what they deemed appropriate for their citizens and are not directly linked to the GCC.

In conclusion, regardless of whether politics played a role, it is evident that these travel advisories would not have been issued without the escalation of the situation in Ain al-Hilweh.

