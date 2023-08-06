News
On the road to peace: Can Saudi Arabia succeed in halting the Russo-Ukrainian war?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06 | 12:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
On the road to peace: Can Saudi Arabia succeed in halting the Russo-Ukrainian war?
In a high-profile meeting of national security advisors, representatives from nearly forty countries gathered in Jeddah to discuss the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Notable attendees included the United States, China, major Western countries like Britain and France, and various Asian and South American countries. According to observers, while Moscow was absent from the Jeddah meeting, Saudi Arabia is expected to brief Russia on the discussions.
Before delving into the meeting's details, a positive development emerged. Saudi Arabia convinced China to attend the Jeddah gathering after China skipped a peace meeting in Denmark on the Ukrainian conflict.
The talks in Jeddah lasted about six hours, but no final statement was released.
Additionally, no specific date has been set for a peace summit before the end of 2023, where global leaders are expected to sign principles leading to an end to the war.
The Jeddah meeting explored the Ukrainian peace plan, which comprises ten points, including food and environmental security, energy security, prisoner releases, the possibility of establishing a war crimes court, and the repatriation of forcibly taken Russian children.
Meanwhile, according to European media sources, some participants in the meeting believe that respecting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty should form the foundation of any peace agreement.
However, Western media outlets reported that the Ukrainian peace proposal presented in Jeddah received more support than alternatives proposed in Copenhagen.
Furthermore, participants at the meeting decided to form working groups to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace settlement formula.
In short, Saudi Arabia continues to assert its pivotal role in the region and the world in resolving the tensions resulting from the Russo-Ukrainian war, thanks to its strong ties with the involved parties.
