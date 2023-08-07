Recovery Amidst Destruction: Life in Ain al-Hilweh Camp After Clashes

2023-08-07
Recovery Amidst Destruction: Life in Ain al-Hilweh Camp After Clashes
1min
Recovery Amidst Destruction: Life in Ain al-Hilweh Camp After Clashes

As you wander through the Ain al-Hilweh camp after the cessation of clashes, amidst scenes of destruction, debris, and piles of waste, you can see UNRWA schools, built initially to educate and nurture generations born into poverty, have transformed into frontlines marked with shells and bullets on their walls.

Cars left by their owners in secure parking spots were found burnt and reduced to mere iron.

The tour reveals that the camp has regained a small part of its life. Just hours ago, moving along the frontlines or surpassing the barricades was impossible. Only a few camp residents were strolling around.

Some are attempting repairs where possible, while groups are working to pave the way for the return of displaced people and restore normal life.

The call for calm and the invitation for displaced people to return to the camp have resonated with some.

The courtyard of Al-Mousili Mosque, which welcomed hundreds of displaced camp residents, indicates the beginning of their return, as only a few families remain.

The halted clashes have caused immense damage to both Lebanese and Palestinian families. To prevent their recurrence, intensified efforts are required to remove all signs associated with the confrontations.

 

