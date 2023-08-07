War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story

2023-08-07
War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra&#39;s impactful unveiling of a mother&#39;s story
2min
War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story

A mother forced to migrate with her children during the Lebanese civil war, transitioning emotions from pain to anger, solitude, and courage.

This is the first role played by veteran actress Aida Sabra since she migrated to Canada for the second time in July 2020 due to the economic crisis.

She performed this role in Paris, in her native Arabic language, on the stage of La Colline Theater, directed by the renowned Lebanese director and writer Wajdi Mouawad.

Mouawad has devoted his art to addressing the memory of the Lebanese war, and in the play "Mere," he narrates his mother's story.

This story has opened a window onto the global stage for Aida Sabra.

Sabra embraces her migration positively as a committed actress who never ceases to reinvent herself and her art, just as she remains committed to Lebanon, even from afar.

"I am committed to this country (...) because I know its potential (...) Commitment is a way of expressing non-surrender. And I believe a person never stops changing in their life as long as they have experience and a thinking mind."

She also participates in other film and theater projects in Canada.

As for the theater in Lebanon, she continues to follow its creators, hoping that someday they will achieve the only thing they lack: funding.
 
 

