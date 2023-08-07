Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07 | 09:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Dubai&#39;s culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence

When he was offered a job in Dubai five years ago, the French chef Renaud Dutel hesitated to move to the emirate known more for its skyscrapers than its kitchens.

But today, after his restaurant in Dubai received two Michelin stars, an honor bestowed only upon the world's best and most luxurious restaurants, the chef confirms that his choice was right. He believes that Dubai is on its way to becoming one of the world's best global food destinations.

Imagine that before 2000, dining at a restaurant in Dubai was not a priority. 

However, this emirate, which has succeeded in establishing itself as the capital of business and luxury in the region, striving to diversify its economy away from oil, is working to become a center for the art of cuisine.

In the numbers:

- More than 13,000 restaurants and cafes from over 200 countries are now in the emirate.

- 11 restaurants received Michelin stars last year, and many more are on the way this year.

- Over 14 million tourists visited the emirate last year, attracting world-renowned chefs like Gordon Ramsay from Britain, Nobu Matsuhisa from Japan, and the famous Turkish chef known as Salt Bae, Nusret Gökçe, among others.

What does it rely on in front of this onslaught on international kitchens?

It lies in the cultural mix it enjoys, where around 90 percent of its population of 3.5 million are foreigners. 

For example, Chef Solemann Haddad, who is French-Syrian, presents a blend of one-third European, one-third Japanese, and one-third Arab cuisines in his upscale restaurant.

The emirate also relies on innovation. Take, for instance, Omar Shihab's restaurant, which was awarded the MICHELIN Green Star for sustainability, as the majority of the restaurant's products are sourced locally from the United Arab Emirates.

This is Dubai, which, through its political will, has managed to transform itself from a desert into a world-class culinary destination.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Dubai

Cuisine

Food

Gastronomy

Chef

United Arab Emirates

Michelin

Renaud Dutel

Gordon Ramsay

Nobu Matsuhisa

Salt Bae

Nusret Gökçe

Solemann Haddad

Omar Shihab

Restaurant.

LBCI Next
Recovery Amidst Destruction: Life in Ain al-Hilweh Camp After Clashes
On the road to peace: Can Saudi Arabia succeed in halting the Russo-Ukrainian war?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

Blinken accuses Russia of "abusing" the world food system

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Food safety in focus: Health Minister urges compliance amid poisoning cases in Berdawni

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26

India’s food delivery giant Swiggy launches credit card

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-26

Dubai aspires to become a global destination for high-end restaurants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Ministerial Meeting in Diman: Power Struggle and Challenges to Constitutionalism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Iran-Japan diplomatic relationship: Crucial talks in Japan amid historic commemoration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Durra Field Dispute: Prospects for Negotiations Amidst Eased Tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18

EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-06

Iraq demands the US and UK to extradite wanted persons for theft of tax secretariats

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More