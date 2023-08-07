News
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
When he was offered a job in Dubai five years ago, the French chef Renaud Dutel hesitated to move to the emirate known more for its skyscrapers than its kitchens.
But today, after his restaurant in Dubai received two Michelin stars, an honor bestowed only upon the world's best and most luxurious restaurants, the chef confirms that his choice was right. He believes that Dubai is on its way to becoming one of the world's best global food destinations.
Imagine that before 2000, dining at a restaurant in Dubai was not a priority.
However, this emirate, which has succeeded in establishing itself as the capital of business and luxury in the region, striving to diversify its economy away from oil, is working to become a center for the art of cuisine.
In the numbers:
- More than 13,000 restaurants and cafes from over 200 countries are now in the emirate.
- 11 restaurants received Michelin stars last year, and many more are on the way this year.
- Over 14 million tourists visited the emirate last year, attracting world-renowned chefs like Gordon Ramsay from Britain, Nobu Matsuhisa from Japan, and the famous Turkish chef known as Salt Bae, Nusret Gökçe, among others.
What does it rely on in front of this onslaught on international kitchens?
It lies in the cultural mix it enjoys, where around 90 percent of its population of 3.5 million are foreigners.
For example, Chef Solemann Haddad, who is French-Syrian, presents a blend of one-third European, one-third Japanese, and one-third Arab cuisines in his upscale restaurant.
The emirate also relies on innovation. Take, for instance, Omar Shihab's restaurant, which was awarded the MICHELIN Green Star for sustainability, as the majority of the restaurant's products are sourced locally from the United Arab Emirates.
This is Dubai, which, through its political will, has managed to transform itself from a desert into a world-class culinary destination.
