News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ministerial Meeting in Diman: Power Struggle and Challenges to Constitutionalism
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07 | 10:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ministerial Meeting in Diman: Power Struggle and Challenges to Constitutionalism
Last Wednesday, while Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stood on one of the balconies of the Patriarchal See in Diman, overlooking the Valley of the Saints, admiring its natural beauty, al-Rahi said to his guest, "If all the ministers came to this place, perhaps they would agree on everything thanks to the purity of the environment and nature."
Soon after the meeting, the humor turned into reality, and it translated into a ministerial meeting in Diman at eleven o'clock on Tuesday morning to discuss a series of thorny issues. The discussion will continue what started last week regarding the Syrian refugees, economic, financial, and security matters. As there is no set agenda, the debate will be open, and it may be attended by several bishops present in Diman if they wish to do so.
Despite the boycott by Christian ministers, the meeting's schedule remains unchanged. While the Free Patriotic Movement ministers maintain their stance on the boycott, the Minister of Tourism, who participates in the cabinet sessions, reaffirmed his initial position of boycotting the Diman meeting.
As for the ministers accompanying Mikati are ministers from Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and the Marada Movement, as well as ministers Amin Salam, Abbas Halabi, George Bouchikian, and Issam Sharaf al-Din. Notably, the ministers Najla Riahi and George Kallas, affiliated with Mikati, were part of the delegation that accompanied him to Diman the previous week.
On the eve of the ministerial meeting, it is evident that it will intensify the government's power struggle between Mikati and the Free Patriotic Movement. FPM sources said it rejects having someone else dictate to al-Rahi whom to receive. However, it is observed that such a meeting reinforces the trends of undermining the principles of constitutionalism as if it is a carte blanche for someone who has yet to find a way to violate the constitution and constitutionalism.
News Bulletin Reports
Diman
Lebanon
al-Rahi
Next
Recovery Amidst Destruction: Life in Ain al-Hilweh Camp After Clashes
On the road to peace: Can Saudi Arabia succeed in halting the Russo-Ukrainian war?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Prime Minister updates Cabinet on visit to Diman and meeting with Patriarch Mar Bechara al-Rahi
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Prime Minister updates Cabinet on visit to Diman and meeting with Patriarch Mar Bechara al-Rahi
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Cardinal al-Rahi highlights tourism's vital role amidst Lebanon's economic instability
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Cardinal al-Rahi highlights tourism's vital role amidst Lebanon's economic instability
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Patriarch Al-Rahi engages in meetings on Lebanon's situation
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Patriarch Al-Rahi engages in meetings on Lebanon's situation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Iran-Japan diplomatic relationship: Crucial talks in Japan amid historic commemoration
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Iran-Japan diplomatic relationship: Crucial talks in Japan amid historic commemoration
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Durra Field Dispute: Prospects for Negotiations Amidst Eased Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Durra Field Dispute: Prospects for Negotiations Amidst Eased Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18
EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18
EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments
0
Middle East News
2023-08-06
Iraq demands the US and UK to extradite wanted persons for theft of tax secretariats
Middle East News
2023-08-06
Iraq demands the US and UK to extradite wanted persons for theft of tax secretariats
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
2
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
4
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
7
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
8
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More