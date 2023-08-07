Ministerial Meeting in Diman: Power Struggle and Challenges to Constitutionalism

Last Wednesday, while Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stood on one of the balconies of the Patriarchal See in Diman, overlooking the Valley of the Saints, admiring its natural beauty, al-Rahi said to his guest, "If all the ministers came to this place, perhaps they would agree on everything thanks to the purity of the environment and nature."



Soon after the meeting, the humor turned into reality, and it translated into a ministerial meeting in Diman at eleven o'clock on Tuesday morning to discuss a series of thorny issues. The discussion will continue what started last week regarding the Syrian refugees, economic, financial, and security matters. As there is no set agenda, the debate will be open, and it may be attended by several bishops present in Diman if they wish to do so.



Despite the boycott by Christian ministers, the meeting's schedule remains unchanged. While the Free Patriotic Movement ministers maintain their stance on the boycott, the Minister of Tourism, who participates in the cabinet sessions, reaffirmed his initial position of boycotting the Diman meeting.



As for the ministers accompanying Mikati are ministers from Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and the Marada Movement, as well as ministers Amin Salam, Abbas Halabi, George Bouchikian, and Issam Sharaf al-Din. Notably, the ministers Najla Riahi and George Kallas, affiliated with Mikati, were part of the delegation that accompanied him to Diman the previous week.



On the eve of the ministerial meeting, it is evident that it will intensify the government's power struggle between Mikati and the Free Patriotic Movement. FPM sources said it rejects having someone else dictate to al-Rahi whom to receive. However, it is observed that such a meeting reinforces the trends of undermining the principles of constitutionalism as if it is a carte blanche for someone who has yet to find a way to violate the constitution and constitutionalism.