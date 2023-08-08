State Institutions in Crisis: Vacancies and Dysfunction Threaten Stability and Services

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08 | 08:04
High views
State Institutions in Crisis: Vacancies and Dysfunction Threaten Stability and Services
2min
State Institutions in Crisis: Vacancies and Dysfunction Threaten Stability and Services

In the absence of solutions and amid the worsening crisis at all levels, the disintegration of what remains of state institutions and their public administrations continues. This disintegration is due to their dysfunction or the ongoing vacancies, especially in key positions within the public sector.

These vacancies negatively affect the functions of sovereign state entities and the provision of services to citizens. They signal the potential beginning of their decline.

Following the vacancy in the presidency, which has entered its tenth month, there are 92 vacant or soon-to-be vacant leadership positions out of a total of 183 administrative roles in the years 2023, 2024, and 2025, according to a forthcoming study by the International Information.

Among the most notable positions that became vacant after the presidency and are being managed temporarily:

The General Directorate of General Security, previously led by General Abbas Ibrahim, is now assumed by his deputy, General Elias Al-Baysarri.

The vacant positions of Chief of Staff, Director of Administration, and Inspector General in the Lebanese Army are currently being managed temporarily.

Added to these is the role of the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, previously held by Riad Salameh for 30 years, now taken over by his deputy, Wassim Mansouri.

For a more detailed breakdown of these vacancies in the administration:

There will be 18 leadership positions vacant between July 2023 and the end of 2025.

Several individuals are approaching retirement without clarity on whether successors will be appointed for them:

Brigadier Marwan Sleilati, commander of the Gendarmerie in the Internal Security Forces, whose term ends on September 4th.

General Joseph Aoun, the Army Commander, on January 10th, 2024.

General Imad Othman, the Internal Security Forces General Directors, on May 15th, 2024.

Judge Ghassan Oweidat, the Prosecutor-General, on February 20th, 2024.

Should the paralysis and lack of appointments continue, seven judicial positions will become vacant by the end of this year. This includes significant roles such as the presidency of the chambers and the position of the Financial Prosecutor-General currently held by Judge Ali Ibrahim, which will become vacant in 2025.

On the other hand, within the administration, some positions are vacant temporarily or in the interim. Some directors are holding two or three positions to fill the gaps. What's concerning is that there are entirely vacant positions without anyone to take them, which means a complete absence for these departments or directorates.

 
 

News Bulletin Reports

Crisis

Lebanon

Vacancies

Vacuum

Lebanese Army Tours Blue Line Ahead of UNIFIL Extension Discussions
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Ain al-Hilweh Camp: Fifth Day of Calm and Ceasefire, Residents Await Normalcy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:20

Lebanese Army Tours Blue Line Ahead of UNIFIL Extension Discussions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol

LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18

Sylvera banks $57M to put carbon offsetting on a path to Net Zero

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:03

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea criticizes the 'devilish alliance' between Resistance Axis, FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform

