State Institutions in Crisis: Vacancies and Dysfunction Threaten Stability and Services

In the absence of solutions and amid the worsening crisis at all levels, the disintegration of what remains of state institutions and their public administrations continues. This disintegration is due to their dysfunction or the ongoing vacancies, especially in key positions within the public sector.

These vacancies negatively affect the functions of sovereign state entities and the provision of services to citizens. They signal the potential beginning of their decline.

Following the vacancy in the presidency, which has entered its tenth month, there are 92 vacant or soon-to-be vacant leadership positions out of a total of 183 administrative roles in the years 2023, 2024, and 2025, according to a forthcoming study by the International Information.

Among the most notable positions that became vacant after the presidency and are being managed temporarily:

The General Directorate of General Security, previously led by General Abbas Ibrahim, is now assumed by his deputy, General Elias Al-Baysarri.

The vacant positions of Chief of Staff, Director of Administration, and Inspector General in the Lebanese Army are currently being managed temporarily.

Added to these is the role of the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, previously held by Riad Salameh for 30 years, now taken over by his deputy, Wassim Mansouri.

For a more detailed breakdown of these vacancies in the administration:

There will be 18 leadership positions vacant between July 2023 and the end of 2025.

Several individuals are approaching retirement without clarity on whether successors will be appointed for them:

Brigadier Marwan Sleilati, commander of the Gendarmerie in the Internal Security Forces, whose term ends on September 4th.

General Joseph Aoun, the Army Commander, on January 10th, 2024.

General Imad Othman, the Internal Security Forces General Directors, on May 15th, 2024.

Judge Ghassan Oweidat, the Prosecutor-General, on February 20th, 2024.

Should the paralysis and lack of appointments continue, seven judicial positions will become vacant by the end of this year. This includes significant roles such as the presidency of the chambers and the position of the Financial Prosecutor-General currently held by Judge Ali Ibrahim, which will become vacant in 2025.

On the other hand, within the administration, some positions are vacant temporarily or in the interim. Some directors are holding two or three positions to fill the gaps. What's concerning is that there are entirely vacant positions without anyone to take them, which means a complete absence for these departments or directorates.