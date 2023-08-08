News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Army Tours Blue Line Ahead of UNIFIL Extension Discussions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Army Tours Blue Line Ahead of UNIFIL Extension Discussions
Just before the extension of UNIFIL forces in three weeks at the United Nations Security Council and with the aim of highlighting Israel's multiple violations of the borders, which some Western countries, especially the permanent members of the Security Council, ignore, the Lebanese Army organized a border tour for representatives of these countries along the Blue Line, accompanied by over seventy journalists from local and foreign institutions.
As the point of Ras Al Naqoura is a pivotal point representing the convergence between the land and sea, located at the entrance to the tunnel of Ras Al Naqoura, the tour started from its vicinity.
The British constructed this tunnel in 1942, and the Israelis placed a cement wall at its entrance, although it constitutes a breach extending seventy meters into Lebanese territory.
Using maps, officers from the Fifth Brigade explained at the tower site on Naqoura Hill the extent of Israeli occupation breaches and their persistence in thirteen areas.
There are also transmission, eavesdropping, and jamming towers within the restricted areas, and a tall iron barrier penetrates Lebanese lands in some places.
Talking about border demarcation is not accurate, according to the Lebanese Army. It is more appropriate to use the term "border delineation." The Army sent a message to those concerned with this matter locally and internationally.
Diplomats and foreign military attachés listened to the information and noted some details.
Lebanon asserts that the Blue Line is a withdrawal line, not a borderline. Our borders with Palestine have been demarcated since 1923 and confirmed in the armistice agreement signed in 1949.
News Bulletin Reports
Army
Lebanon
UNIFIL
Blue Line
Extension
LAF
Israel
Next
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
State Institutions in Crisis: Vacancies and Dysfunction Threaten Stability and Services
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Brazil affirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty in UNIFIL extension
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Brazil affirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty in UNIFIL extension
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
UNIFIL's warning: Exercise restraint to prevent further escalation on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
UNIFIL's warning: Exercise restraint to prevent further escalation on Lebanon-Israel border
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Ain al-Hilweh Camp: Fifth Day of Calm and Ceasefire, Residents Await Normalcy
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Ain al-Hilweh Camp: Fifth Day of Calm and Ceasefire, Residents Await Normalcy
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
State Institutions in Crisis: Vacancies and Dysfunction Threaten Stability and Services
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
State Institutions in Crisis: Vacancies and Dysfunction Threaten Stability and Services
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol
0
World News
2023-08-03
Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker
World News
2023-08-03
Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Sylvera banks $57M to put carbon offsetting on a path to Net Zero
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Sylvera banks $57M to put carbon offsetting on a path to Net Zero
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
01:03
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
Lebanon Economy
01:03
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
2
Press Highlights
00:32
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:32
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:04
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:04
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:36
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
Press Highlights
01:36
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
5
Lebanon News
06:28
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
Lebanon News
06:28
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
6
Lebanon News
03:42
Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:42
Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea criticizes the 'devilish alliance' between Resistance Axis, FPM
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea criticizes the 'devilish alliance' between Resistance Axis, FPM
8
Lebanon News
03:18
Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform
Lebanon News
03:18
Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More