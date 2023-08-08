Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08 | 09:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unveiling Lebanon&#39;s Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

What's Left in Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves?

Approximately $8.4 billion represents the remaining cash from depositors' funds.

This amount has dwindled from around $30 billion at the beginning of the crisis.

This figure was revealed through an inventory prepared by a team from the Lebanese Central Bank to be presented to the government.

According to sources, it will be officially announced and continuously updated as changes occur, alongside the publication of the central bank's foreign exchange movements – detailing its holdings, assets like gold, ownership of institutions like Middle East Airlines, real estate, and more.

This is in line with the desire of lawmakers to handle the figures with utmost transparency.

This move comes in the wake of leaked reports from KPMG and Oliver Wyman, auditing the central bank's financials up to March 2021.

The task had been assigned by the Hassan Diab government in 2020. The reports carried observations on the mechanisms employed by the central bank in terms of its figures and financial data, including:

Accumulation of losses due to its monetary policy, fixed exchange rate, and financial engineering.

Due to these losses, it needs recapitalization and infusion of funds.

The central bank deviated from international accounting standards due to the dual exchange rate system.

For example, it calculated various items at different rates – around 1,500 entries – such as loans, treasury bonds in lira and dollars, and assets like cash and gold at market exchange rates.

Will the central bank correct its data and address the losses?               
According to sources close to the acting governor of the central bank, Wassim Mansouri, rectifying and preparing the data is time and cost-intensive.

This process is tied to budget approval and determining the exchange rate against which all central bank figures will be calculated. As for addressing the accumulated losses, that requires more time for reforms like bank restructuring, capital controls, and others.

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Central Bank

Reserves

Transparency

LBCI Next
State Institutions in Crisis: Vacancies and Dysfunction Threaten Stability and Services
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-03

Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-01

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Ain al-Hilweh Camp: Fifth Day of Calm and Ceasefire, Residents Await Normalcy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:20

Lebanese Army Tours Blue Line Ahead of UNIFIL Extension Discussions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:04

State Institutions in Crisis: Vacancies and Dysfunction Threaten Stability and Services

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol

LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18

Sylvera banks $57M to put carbon offsetting on a path to Net Zero

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:03

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea criticizes the 'devilish alliance' between Resistance Axis, FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More