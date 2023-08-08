News
Ain al-Hilweh Camp: Fifth Day of Calm and Ceasefire, Residents Await Normalcy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08 | 09:18
2
min
Ain al-Hilweh Camp: Fifth Day of Calm and Ceasefire, Residents Await Normalcy
The Ain al-Hilweh camp has experienced five days of peace and cessation of hostilities. While the camp has started to regain its tranquility, returning residents eagerly anticipate restoring normal life within the camp.
Cooperative efforts between Lebanese and Palestinian authorities are striving to achieve this objective. These efforts encompass the withdrawal of armed displays, removal of checkpoints and barriers, opening internal roads, and ensuring the safe return of all displaced individuals to the camp.
These objectives took precedence in a meeting between Brigadier General Elias Al-Baysarri, the head of the General Directorate of General Security, and representatives from Palestinian factions. The meeting emphasized the significance of thorough investigations to apprehend wanted individuals, as well as the handover of those responsible for the deaths of Colonel Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi and Abd Farhood to Lebanese authorities. It also underscored the adverse impact of conflicts on Lebanon's tourism and economy, affecting both Lebanese and Palestinian communities and influencing the Palestinian cause on a regional and internal scale.
Simultaneously, Azam al-Ahmad maintained his engagements, overseeing Lebanese affairs and intervening to halt clashes in Ain al-Hilweh. Notably, he met with the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, in Ain al-Tineh.
These ongoing communications solidify the ceasefire within the camp, marked by the removal of debris and waste. These efforts coincide with various communications and discussions, complemented by endeavors from the Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army. The latter is focused on advancing investigations, facilitating the handover of involved parties – some of whom are identified – and quelling the infighting that has drained resources from Sidon and the camp while negatively impacting Lebanese interests.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Ain el-Hilweh
Ceasefire
Clashes
