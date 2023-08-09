Lebanese monetary stability and employment security addressed in governmental meeting

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-09 | 10:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese monetary stability and employment security addressed in governmental meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese monetary stability and employment security addressed in governmental meeting

During the governmental meeting, which included the Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, the Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, and the Acting Governor of Banque du Liban, Wassim Mansouri, an agreement was reached to secure the interests of the state on the one hand and to avoid affecting mandatory employment and the current monetary stability on the other.

Furthermore, some sources stated that during the meeting, Mansouri was briefed on revenue figures in both Lebanese pounds and dollars, noting an increase in their ratio.

Mansouri also encouraged the PM and the Ministry of Finance to activate revenue collection in Lebanese pounds.

He explained that this approach would enable BDL to use traditional cash methods to purchase dollars from the market without impacting the mandatory reserves. These dollars could then be used to support essential sectors, including public sector salaries in dollars.

Moreover, Mansouri stipulated that the supported sectors must be those that do not spend or transfer their dollars abroad.

In this context, the same sources stressed that Electricité du Liban (EDL) is considered, through its revenue collection process, as contributing to this initiative.

However, the challenge lies in accurately determining the revenue collection percentage. Additionally, BDL is not prepared to bear any losses resulting from converting EDL's Lebanese pounds into dollars at a low rate. Most of EDL's dollars are converted for fuel, operations, and maintenance and transferred out of Lebanon.

For his part, Finance Minister Khalil confirmed the continuation of communication with the Acting Governor and the deputies of the Central Bank. He also confirmed that efforts are ongoing to find a solution to the issue of paying salaries and wages for the public sector before the end of the current month.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

PM

Monetary

Finance

LBCI Next
Diplomatic 'back-and-forth' leads to agreement on refugee data handover
Ain al-Hilweh Camp: Fifth Day of Calm and Ceasefire, Residents Await Normalcy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-31

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

Powering up: EDL's quest for funding and BDL's support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

Diplomatic 'back-and-forth' leads to agreement on refugee data handover

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08

Ain al-Hilweh Camp: Fifth Day of Calm and Ceasefire, Residents Await Normalcy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08

Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:14

Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:40

Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

Powering up: EDL's quest for funding and BDL's support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:34

Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More