Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-10 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh&#39;s role in shaping modern Lebanese history
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

At the bend of Kahaleh, numerous events have unfolded since the 1960s, making this town and its residents a subject of discussion in any review of modern Lebanese history, particularly in the context of confrontations with Palestinians and Syrians, culminating in recent events.

LBCI's Editor in Chief, Jean Feghali, said: "It has been 53 years, more than half a century, of events happening on the bend of Kahaleh; the common aspects between all these events are that there are two parties: the first being Kahaleh's residents, and the second, either non-Lebanese or Lebanese sympathizing with non-Lebanese."

Another factor also influenced these events: the state, which is either non-present or an element in the conflict.

On April 10, 1969, at the bend of Kahaleh, its people received the body of Khalil Izz el-Deen al-Jamal, a Lebanese who was killed in the Battle of Karameh in Jordan against the Israelis. 

However, this image completely flipped on March 25, 1970, as a procession carrying the body of a Palestinian militant headed towards the border with Syria. 

The procession arrived in front of Kahaleh's church, with its residents participating in the funeral of one of their own. 

A dispute escalated, resulting in gunfire that claimed the lives of two Palestinian individuals. 

On their return, those who had participated in the funeral procession once again insisted on passing through Kahaleh's bend, leading to the killing of seven Palestinian militants.

According to Feghali, no one from Kahaleh's residents was killed, only injured. However, instead of arresting the Palestinian shooters, the state arrested those in Kahaleh.

On the same day, Bachir Gemayel was abducted by the Palestinians and taken to Tal al-Zaatar, only to be released after hours.

With the outbreak of war on April 13, 1975, Kahaleh endured military attacks during what became known as the "Two-Year War," many of its residents fell as martyrs.

The assault on Kahaleh recurred on October 13, 1990, when Syrian forces invaded the region under the control of General Michel Aoun. 

Officers and soldiers of the Lebanese Army were executed in Dahr al-Wahsh and Kahaleh, and several civilians were martyred.

At the bend of Kahaleh, a significant moment occurred in August 2001 when Patriarch Sfeir visited Al-Jabal. His final stop was Kahaleh, where chants against Syrian guardianship and authority were raised.

Feghali said: "During the events of August 7, which happened in Adlieh, and which has already started on August 6, the state also stood against the residents, as it could not handle the slogans that people from and outside Kahaleh raised."

Prior to Wednesday's events and the fall of Fadi Bejjani, unknown assailants had assassinated photographer Joe Bejjani. To this day, those involved in this crime have not been revealed.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

History

Kahaleh

Events

Confrontations

Palestinians

Syrians

War

LBCI Next
More details about Kahale's incident
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

The Maronite League raises alarms over recent events in Kahaleh and Ain Ebel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-07

Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-07

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-06

Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

More details about Kahale's incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-09

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

BDL deputy governors' priority: Will capital controls be successfully adopted and effective when enacted?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

More details about Kahale's incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More