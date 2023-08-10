At the bend of Kahaleh, numerous events have unfolded since the 1960s, making this town and its residents a subject of discussion in any review of modern Lebanese history, particularly in the context of confrontations with Palestinians and Syrians, culminating in recent events.



LBCI's Editor in Chief, Jean Feghali, said: "It has been 53 years, more than half a century, of events happening on the bend of Kahaleh; the common aspects between all these events are that there are two parties: the first being Kahaleh's residents, and the second, either non-Lebanese or Lebanese sympathizing with non-Lebanese."



Another factor also influenced these events: the state, which is either non-present or an element in the conflict.



On April 10, 1969, at the bend of Kahaleh, its people received the body of Khalil Izz el-Deen al-Jamal, a Lebanese who was killed in the Battle of Karameh in Jordan against the Israelis.



However, this image completely flipped on March 25, 1970, as a procession carrying the body of a Palestinian militant headed towards the border with Syria.



The procession arrived in front of Kahaleh's church, with its residents participating in the funeral of one of their own.



A dispute escalated, resulting in gunfire that claimed the lives of two Palestinian individuals.



On their return, those who had participated in the funeral procession once again insisted on passing through Kahaleh's bend, leading to the killing of seven Palestinian militants.



According to Feghali, no one from Kahaleh's residents was killed, only injured. However, instead of arresting the Palestinian shooters, the state arrested those in Kahaleh.



On the same day, Bachir Gemayel was abducted by the Palestinians and taken to Tal al-Zaatar, only to be released after hours.



With the outbreak of war on April 13, 1975, Kahaleh endured military attacks during what became known as the "Two-Year War," many of its residents fell as martyrs.



The assault on Kahaleh recurred on October 13, 1990, when Syrian forces invaded the region under the control of General Michel Aoun.



Officers and soldiers of the Lebanese Army were executed in Dahr al-Wahsh and Kahaleh, and several civilians were martyred.



At the bend of Kahaleh, a significant moment occurred in August 2001 when Patriarch Sfeir visited Al-Jabal. His final stop was Kahaleh, where chants against Syrian guardianship and authority were raised.



Feghali said: "During the events of August 7, which happened in Adlieh, and which has already started on August 6, the state also stood against the residents, as it could not handle the slogans that people from and outside Kahaleh raised."



Prior to Wednesday's events and the fall of Fadi Bejjani, unknown assailants had assassinated photographer Joe Bejjani. To this day, those involved in this crime have not been revealed.