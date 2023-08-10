Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

Amid heavy gunfire in Beirut’s southern suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold, the funeral of Ahmad Ali Qassas was held on Thursday.



Qassas, a Hezbollah member, had fallen in the Kahale clashes on Wednesday evening as three bullets struck him.



A truck overturned on a road in the town of Kahale on Wednesday. Thus, the town residents cordoned off the truck filled with large boxes, suspecting it belonged to Hezbollah. However, clashes occurred at the scene, and two people were killed.



Furthermore, judicial authorities have opened the investigation.



Consequently, a Hezbollah official conveyed the party’s political messages, describing the events in Kahale as a ‘blatant attack.’



Hezbollah also considered that the Kahale incident is now entirely in the hands of the security forces, affirming that it awaits the results of the investigations.