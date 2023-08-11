News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11 | 11:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
As part of the legislative agenda for the forthcoming session scheduled on Thursday, five critical laws and legislative proposals are set to be discussed, with two being the most important.
The first pertains to establishing a sovereign wealth fund, while the second involves capital controls.
However, the second has undergone multiple rounds of review, having been previously debated in the general assembly before being referred back to committees for revisions.
Notably, the former central bank governor, Riad Salameh, had objected to specific provisions, a sentiment shared by the Association of Banks through close deputies.
Will these proposals gain approval in the upcoming session?
The sovereign wealth fund, designed for the management and investment of petroleum resources, has been meticulously studied and is slated to operate as a public institution with a distinctive nature. It is intended to operate independently of public sector entities' management rules. This differentiation is attributed to its role in managing state-owned petroleum resources belonging to the Lebanese state, as it has a legal figure and financial and administrative autonomy.
The legislative session requires a quorum of one-half plus one, totaling sixty-five MPs. The crucial factor lies in the participation of the Strong Lebanon bloc.
It is known that the Strong Lebanon bloc insists that its participation in legislative sessions is related to the adoption of reform laws, so does it consider the proposed laws reformist, especially since it praised the completion of the Sovereign Fund Law proposal in the Finance Committee.
A Strong Lebanon bloc MP reported to LBCI that they have not reached a final decision, but the matter remains open. He continued, "It is more likely that we are going to participate in light of the importance of the two issues raised, and if we participate at that time, the quorum will be secured, and we agree with the approval of these two items due to their importance."
The Democratic Gathering, supportive of legislating necessity-driven laws, will participate in the session and vote on these critical proposals, which have undergone thorough scrutiny.
Secretary-General of the Democratic Gathering, MP Hadi Aboul Hosn, asserted that it is their duty as MPs to demonstrate goodwill towards all and express their commitment to reform and its regulatory frameworks.
The remaining parliamentary blocs, including Development and Liberation, Loyalty to the Resistance, National Moderation, New Lebanon, National Accord, and Independent National Bloc, are expected to vote on the sovereign wealth fund proposal following a comprehensive examination.
While most of these blocs support the principle of enacting capital controls, some await the outcome of discussions during the session.
In conclusion, approving the sovereign wealth fund legislation seems plausible should the quorum be secured. As for capital controls, the matter remains uncertain.
Will the pressures of the deputy governors succeed in its passage, or will it undergo further revisions upon objection?
Notably, LBCI has learned that Wassim Mansouri, the acting central bank governor, will be invited to the session to present the objections raised by deputy governors to the proposed formulations.
If approved, the legislation will proceed; otherwise, it will be referred back to the relevant committees for further deliberations.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Laws
Scrutiny
Sovereign
Wealth
Fund
Capital
Controls
Focus
Legislative
Session
Next
Cash Allowance Program for People with Disabilities: How to register and benefit
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
Transparency and governance in focus as Lebanon's Sovereign Oil and Gas Resources Fund law takes shape
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
Transparency and governance in focus as Lebanon's Sovereign Oil and Gas Resources Fund law takes shape
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
Strong Lebanon Bloc to participate in legislative session, urging focus on public sector salaries
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
Strong Lebanon Bloc to participate in legislative session, urging focus on public sector salaries
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
Berri calls for legislative session on August 17th
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
Berri calls for legislative session on August 17th
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-10
Berri calls for legislative session on Thursday, August 17th
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-10
Berri calls for legislative session on Thursday, August 17th
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Cash Allowance Program for People with Disabilities: How to register and benefit
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Cash Allowance Program for People with Disabilities: How to register and benefit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
0
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
0
World News
13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
World News
13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
3
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
5
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
6
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More