Cash Allowance Program for People with Disabilities: How to register and benefit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11 | 11:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cash Allowance Program for People with Disabilities: How to register and benefit
Individuals with disabilities or those familiar with such circumstances can join us as we explore the registration for the Cash Allowance Program for People with Disabilities and how to make the most of its benefits.
Funded by the European Union, this program provides a monthly financial stipend of $40 to individuals with disabilities to offer support, motivation, and a sense of independence.
Since its launch in April 2022, thousands of individuals with disabilities have already benefited from the program.
Certain conditions must be met to qualify for registration, including:
- Individuals must be born between 1995 and 2005.
- They should possess a valid, non-expired disability ID card the Social Affairs Ministry issued.
- They should contact the nearest center of Disabled Rights Insurance Centers to schedule an appointment between Tuesday and Thursday during official working hours from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Once the appointment is scheduled and after visiting the center and confirming the card's validity, individuals with disabilities undergo a medical examination to assess their health condition.
Subsequently, their names are entered into the system, and they receive the $40 allowance on the 15th of each month.
In the case of an expired ID card, individuals should contact the nearest card delivery center to schedule an appointment for card renewal. Information about these centers can be found on the LBCI website.
The documents required for card renewal include the following:
- Two passport-sized photos
- ID card or individual civil registration extract
- A recent medical report from a specialized physician
Moreover, a hotline is available for any inquiries at 04-727470 from Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Alternatively, you can visit the official website of the Social Affairs Ministry:
https://www.socialaffairs.gov.lb/
