Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11 | 11:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fadi Bejjani&#39;s case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident

Returning to his hometown, Fadi Bejjani's journey was marked by a sad procession as he was carried on the shoulders of his mourners.

Bullets and ambulance sirens had taken him to the Church of Mar Antonius Kahaleh, a place that had been an integral part of his life, where he had fallen against its wall. The lifeless body of Fadi Bejjani was brought to the church one last time.

A divine liturgy commemorated Fadi's soul amid an atmosphere of grief and anger. The event saw the participation of locals, politicians, residents of the town, and his loved ones.

Fadi Bejjani was laid to rest in the town's cemetery. Meanwhile, his small family and the residents of Kahaleh await the conclusion of investigations into the incident that led to his tragic demise.

The incident in Kahaleh is now under the jurisdiction of the military judiciary, responsible for gathering evidence from videos capturing the incident that circulated on social media platforms. This is a prelude to the testimonies of witnesses present during the moment of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, as the investigation is still in its early stages.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Fadi Bejjani

Case

Mourning

Controversy

Kahaleh

Incident

LBCI Next
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-10

Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-10

More details about Kahale's incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

The Maronite League raises alarms over recent events in Kahaleh and Ain Ebel

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-10

Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Cash Allowance Program for People with Disabilities: How to register and benefit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-09

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Middle East News
13:02

Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
13:37

Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More