Returning to his hometown, Fadi Bejjani's journey was marked by a sad procession as he was carried on the shoulders of his mourners.



Bullets and ambulance sirens had taken him to the Church of Mar Antonius Kahaleh, a place that had been an integral part of his life, where he had fallen against its wall. The lifeless body of Fadi Bejjani was brought to the church one last time.



A divine liturgy commemorated Fadi's soul amid an atmosphere of grief and anger. The event saw the participation of locals, politicians, residents of the town, and his loved ones.



Fadi Bejjani was laid to rest in the town's cemetery. Meanwhile, his small family and the residents of Kahaleh await the conclusion of investigations into the incident that led to his tragic demise.



The incident in Kahaleh is now under the jurisdiction of the military judiciary, responsible for gathering evidence from videos capturing the incident that circulated on social media platforms. This is a prelude to the testimonies of witnesses present during the moment of the shooting.



No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, as the investigation is still in its early stages.