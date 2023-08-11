News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11 | 12:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
A comprehensive forensic audit report conducted by Alvarez & Marsal has shed light on significant issues within the Banque du Liban (BDL), which can be summarized in three main points: lack of transparency, concealment of losses, and unilateral decision-making.
The report exposes a rapid deterioration in the financial state of the BDL, which went from having a surplus of $7.2 billion in foreign reserves in 2015 to incurring losses exceeding $50 billion by 2020.
However, this dire situation was not accurately reflected in the BDL's financial statements, which, according to the forensic audit, overstated asset valuations and profits to a significant extent.
The auditing firm criticized the complex financial engineering employed by former BDL Governor Riad Salameh to attract high-interest deposits, which incurred a hefty cost of LBP 115 trillion, approximately $76 billion at the exchange rate of LBP 1500 to one USD.
The report also highlights that the execution of these policies by the governor was often secretive and personalized, leading to a lack of accountability. Alvarez & Marsal concluded that the BDL's accounting practices had failed.
The audit further emphasizes that the Central Council should have been actively monitoring and discussing these operations.
Nonetheless, minutes from the council meetings reveal that Governor Salameh exerted considerable control over discussions and decisions.
In addition, the audit exposed financial improprieties related to the company "Forry," owned by Raja Salameh, the former governor's brother. According to the audit, unauthorized commissions amounting to $111 million were disbursed to the company.
During an ongoing financial deterioration at the BDL, extravagant expenses were reportedly incurred for purposes not necessarily aligned with the institution's financial stability.
Around LBP 30 billion, approximately $20 million at the exchange rate of LBP 1500 to one USD, were allocated by the BDL as aid and donations to various entities.
Additionally, $7.6 million was disbursed as sponsorships to multiple companies, organizations, festivals, and associations.
Over LBP 2 billion, approximately $1.4 million in cash, was directed to the governor for travel expenses and conference attendance.
Approximately LBP 6 billion, roughly $3.86 million, was spent renting an office for the Central Bank in Paris.
Notably, substantial funds were allocated for furnishing the governor's office in the Financial Market Authority building and executive directors' offices, totaling $1 million, along with artwork and decorations valued at LBP 2.7 billion, approximately $1.78 million.
Alvarez & Marsal's observations revealed numerous questionable transactions, with invoices for different agreements totaling LBP 331 billion, approximately $200 million. Many of these transactions lacked clear direction or purpose.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Alvarez & Marsal
Findings
Forensic
Audit
Report
Lack
Transparency
Mismanagement
BDL
Next
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
MP Gemayel Demands Urgent Release of Forensic Audit Report on BDL
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
MP Gemayel Demands Urgent Release of Forensic Audit Report on BDL
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Cash Allowance Program for People with Disabilities: How to register and benefit
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Cash Allowance Program for People with Disabilities: How to register and benefit
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
0
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
0
World News
13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
World News
13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
3
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
5
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
6
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More