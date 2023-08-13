Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13 | 11:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?

Will public sector employees receive their salaries in dollars or Lebanese lira at the end of the month? 

This predicament has emerged following the Banque du Liban (BDL) suspension of dollar support to the government following the Sayrafa platform, jeopardizing the payment of public sector salaries. 

The decision by acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri to refrain from tapping into foreign reserves without a borrowing law has led to concerns over the fate of salaries. 

However, sources indicate that salaries are secured, but as for the currency selected, three potential scenarios are being considered.

The first scenario entails disbursing salaries this month in dollars, utilizing the remaining Special Drawing Rights (SDR) funds. As reported by Finance Ministry sources, these funds are deemed sufficient for August's payouts; however, the decision ultimately rests with the Cabinet. 

The second scenario involves paying salaries in Lebanese lira, assuming that the state possesses ample local currency from its revenues. Yet, this move could pose challenges, as injecting more lira into the market could intensify pressure on the dollar, causing its exchange rate to rise.

The third possible scenario may involve the intervention of the BDL. 

Nevertheless, this intervention would not involve tapping into the foreign reserves. Instead, the BDL could purchase dollars from the market using the available cash in Lebanese lira that the government holds, therefore enabling salary disbursements in dollars. 

Sources close to the deputy governors suggest that this step is legally permissible under the Monetary and Credit Law and underline that it is not the BDL's responsibility to distribute salaries. Instead, its market intervention to purchase dollars and pay them to employees aims to stabilize the exchange rate and prevent its collapse.

These sources further elaborate that even for this step to be taken, the state must have acquired sufficient cash in lira from its revenues.  

The BDL will collaborate with the Finance Ministry to assess the financial feasibility. 

Therefore, the final decision is expected to be reached in the upcoming days.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Dilemma

Public

Sector

Salaries

Dollars

Lebanese

Lira

LBP

USD

BDL

EDL

LBCI Next
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31

PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07

Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19

Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

LBCI
World News
12:19

Rains and floods kill 55 people in Bangladesh since early August

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-07

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:27

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More