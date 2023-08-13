News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
Will public sector employees receive their salaries in dollars or Lebanese lira at the end of the month?
This predicament has emerged following the Banque du Liban (BDL) suspension of dollar support to the government following the Sayrafa platform, jeopardizing the payment of public sector salaries.
The decision by acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri to refrain from tapping into foreign reserves without a borrowing law has led to concerns over the fate of salaries.
However, sources indicate that salaries are secured, but as for the currency selected, three potential scenarios are being considered.
The first scenario entails disbursing salaries this month in dollars, utilizing the remaining Special Drawing Rights (SDR) funds. As reported by Finance Ministry sources, these funds are deemed sufficient for August's payouts; however, the decision ultimately rests with the Cabinet.
The second scenario involves paying salaries in Lebanese lira, assuming that the state possesses ample local currency from its revenues. Yet, this move could pose challenges, as injecting more lira into the market could intensify pressure on the dollar, causing its exchange rate to rise.
The third possible scenario may involve the intervention of the BDL.
Nevertheless, this intervention would not involve tapping into the foreign reserves. Instead, the BDL could purchase dollars from the market using the available cash in Lebanese lira that the government holds, therefore enabling salary disbursements in dollars.
Sources close to the deputy governors suggest that this step is legally permissible under the Monetary and Credit Law and underline that it is not the BDL's responsibility to distribute salaries. Instead, its market intervention to purchase dollars and pay them to employees aims to stabilize the exchange rate and prevent its collapse.
These sources further elaborate that even for this step to be taken, the state must have acquired sufficient cash in lira from its revenues.
The BDL will collaborate with the Finance Ministry to assess the financial feasibility.
Therefore, the final decision is expected to be reached in the upcoming days.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Dilemma
Public
Sector
Salaries
Dollars
Lebanese
Lira
LBP
USD
BDL
EDL
Next
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31
PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31
PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
0
World News
12:19
Rains and floods kill 55 people in Bangladesh since early August
World News
12:19
Rains and floods kill 55 people in Bangladesh since early August
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-07
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
Variety and Tech
2023-08-07
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
Lebanon News
05:24
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
3
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
8
Lebanon News
07:22
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
Lebanon News
07:22
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More