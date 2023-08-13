News
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13 | 11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
Lebanon's financial turmoil continues to unravel as the details of a forensic audit report expose a trail of mismanagement and losses.
The Banque du Liban (BDL) has reportedly seen over $47 billion drained from its reserves between 2010 and 2021, raising concerns about the fate of these funds.
Approximately $24.5 billion was directed towards the Energy and Electricity Ministry, divided as follows:
- $18.4 billion allocated as treasury advances for fuel purchases by Electricité du Liban (EDL), accompanied by $543 million in direct transfers to the company.
- $5.6 billion was disbursed to the Energy Ministry for various expenses, including maintenance, service provider payments, and project planning, revealing a deep-rooted crisis in the electricity sector.
In addition to the funds spent on the electricity sector, further scrutiny reveals that an additional $7.6 billion was lost by BDL due to the government's subsidy policy post-crisis. These subsidies were intended to support fuel, medicines, wheat, and food products.
Unfortunately, the funds primarily ended up in exploitation, monopolization, and smuggling, depriving the public of their intended benefits.
The audit also highlights $8 billion that BDL redirected overseas to settle state obligations related to telecommunications, internet services, foreign debt, and interests.
Additionally, the funds covered expenses for the external diplomatic corps, security and military equipment maintenance, and various state costs, with around $200 million transferred to the state's general expenditures.
A substantial loss of $7.4 billion stemmed from the devaluation of Eurobonds following the state's inability to make timely payments and its failure to restructure its debts. These accumulated losses total more than $47 billion, a staggering amount drawn from the people's hard-earned money and deposits.
Accountability and responsibility remain elusive despite the gravity of these financial irregularities and losses. The absence of questioning, investigation, or consequences from authorities compounds the sense of injustice felt by the Lebanese.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Series
Irregularities
Forensic
Audit
Report
Billions
Depletion
BDL
Reserves
Press Highlights
Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts
Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts
News Bulletin Reports
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
Lebanon News
MP Gemayel Demands Urgent Release of Forensic Audit Report on BDL
MP Gemayel Demands Urgent Release of Forensic Audit Report on BDL
Lebanon Economy
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
News Bulletin Reports
Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges
Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
News Bulletin Reports
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
Middle East News
Saudi Crown Prince Advances Expo 2030 Bid in High-Stakes France Visit
Saudi Crown Prince Advances Expo 2030 Bid in High-Stakes France Visit
Lebanon News
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
World News
Rains and floods kill 55 people in Bangladesh since early August
Rains and floods kill 55 people in Bangladesh since early August
Lebanon News
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
News Bulletin Reports
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
Press Highlights
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
News Bulletin Reports
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
News Bulletin Reports
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
Lebanon News
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
