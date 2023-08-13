Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will host a trilateral summit in El-Alamein, bringing King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas together.



The summit follows in the wake of the Egyptian-Jordanian-Palestinian tripartite meeting held in Sharm El-Sheikh in January and the El-Alamein summit of Palestinian factions in July.



Will Cairo succeed in unifying visions to reach a just peace based on the two-state solution amid the regional and international political moves?



The discussions, expected to take place at the trilateral summit, will delve into the latest developments in the Palestinian cause, emphasizing coordination and cooperation on multiple Arab, regional, and international levels.



The Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt, Diab Al-Louh, underscored the significance of continuous consultation and collaboration among the leaders to address the evolving political landscape.



The leaders will explore avenues to handle regional and international shifts while rallying international support to alleviate the Palestinian people's suffering and ensure their legitimate national rights, including freedom, independence, and establishing their state with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The timing of this summit holds particular significance against the backdrop of escalating instability in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. It comes two weeks after the Palestinian factions convened in El-Alamein, with the participation of President Abbas, to further dialogue on various issues and matters to end the state of division and restore Palestinian national unity.



Moreover, the recent meeting between President el-Sisi and his Palestinian counterpart highlights Egypt's commitment to facilitating constructive diplomatic efforts.



El-Alamein summit coincides with ongoing negotiations for normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, in which the latter aims to achieve substantial concessions from Israel to support the establishment of a Palestinian state.



However, these efforts face counterbalances, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's steadfast refusal to entertain any concessions that could lead to a two-state solution. Netanyahu's stance, compounded by his government's religious-extremist composition, adds complexity to the regional landscape.