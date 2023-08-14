News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unveiling the Elaborate Exploitation: Routes of Syrian Crisis Victims in Pursuit of Europe
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14 | 08:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unveiling the Elaborate Exploitation: Routes of Syrian Crisis Victims in Pursuit of Europe
The sophistication in exploiting the victims of the Syrian crisis since 2011 has found new ways. Those who dream of reaching Europe have tested various modes of transportation, including air, land, and sea routes, across three continents: Asia, Africa, and Europe. This illegal journey is facilitated by criminal organizations, costing individuals around 20,000 euros each. The initiation of this unlawful migration often begins from Lebanese territory.
Illegal migrants of Syrian nationality set off from Lebanon, passing through Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to Egypt for around 4,000 euros. From there, Syrians travel by land from Egypt to Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria, costing approximately 3,500 euros.
The most crucial step occurs from the Algerian cities of Oran and Mostaganem, where migrant boats are arranged to transport them illegally to the Spanish coast for around 10,000 euros.
Once in Spain, migrants travel by car to Madrid, Valencia, and Toledo, where they remain hidden in dismal conditions, paying 250 euros per week until they obtain the necessary documents. With these documents, they can either stay in Spain or travel to Germany or Norway for a fee of 1,000 to 2,000 euros.
These details emerged as the Spanish police dismantled the logistical structure of a criminal organization specializing in smuggling Syrian migrants. This was done in cooperation with Europol and the German federal police. This organization, which saw the arrest of 19 members, collaborated with criminal groups in other countries, receiving financial transactions from them.
This smuggling route is not the only one that exploits the crises of Syrians and victims of other circumstances. From Libya, Syrians embarked with migrants from the African continent on boats to reach Italy.
Since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, the most active human trafficking routes have been from Turkey to Greece, mainly through the Aegean Sea, which has witnessed numerous tragedies involving children, women, and men.
From Lebanon, there was a route for Syrian, Iraqi, and Lebanese refugees from Beirut Airport to Belarus as a gateway to Europe. Borders with Poland witnessed several tragedies.
In recent years, Lebanon has experienced an increase in the smuggling of Syrians, Lebanese, and Palestinians from its shores to Italy for around 6,000 dollars. These migrants have been subjected to dangerous exploitation, leading to incidents such as boats breaking down, resulting in many deaths, or their detention upon arrival in other destinations after being rescued.
This year, smuggling has intensified along the Lebanon-Cyprus route, especially for Syrian refugees.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Crisis
Migrants
Europe
Next
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
0
World News
2023-07-11
Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis
World News
2023-07-11
Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis
0
World News
11:22
Sunak determined to stop the flow of illegal immigrants through the Manche
World News
11:22
Sunak determined to stop the flow of illegal immigrants through the Manche
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:45
Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims
World News
10:45
Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-13
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-13
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
4
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
5
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
7
Middle East News
05:19
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
Middle East News
05:19
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
8
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More