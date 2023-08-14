Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14 | 10:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fire Season Alert: Lebanon&#39;s Preparedness Put to the Test
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test

An annual event that threatens the daily lives of Lebanese people occurs in August, September, and October – the fire season. 

Fires devoured thousands of hectares of forests and woodlands in October 2019, exposing the unpreparedness of the Lebanese state to confront and prevent them. 

In 2023, the highest recorded temperatures in history are being registered; is Lebanon ready?

The Civil Defense, with its various centers and personnel, is currently battling these fires on the front lines. The Haret Hreik Center tragically lost one of its members while combating a fire near the airport road.

The issues these centers face aren't the only challenges weakening the Civil Defense personnel; they also need more clothing, equipment, and machinery to combat the blazes.

We still have little time before the fire danger, and there are simple solutions to support the Civil Defense and its apparatus in facing these fires. Otherwise, the cost of the fires will far outweigh what it takes to extinguish them.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Fire

Lebanon

Civil Defense

LBCI Next
Unveiling the Elaborate Exploitation: Routes of Syrian Crisis Victims in Pursuit of Europe
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-06

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-15

Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

Unveiling the Elaborate Exploitation: Routes of Syrian Crisis Victims in Pursuit of Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:45

Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

LBCI
World News
10:45

Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-13

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More