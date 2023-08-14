An annual event that threatens the daily lives of Lebanese people occurs in August, September, and October – the fire season.



Fires devoured thousands of hectares of forests and woodlands in October 2019, exposing the unpreparedness of the Lebanese state to confront and prevent them.



In 2023, the highest recorded temperatures in history are being registered; is Lebanon ready?



The Civil Defense, with its various centers and personnel, is currently battling these fires on the front lines. The Haret Hreik Center tragically lost one of its members while combating a fire near the airport road.



The issues these centers face aren't the only challenges weakening the Civil Defense personnel; they also need more clothing, equipment, and machinery to combat the blazes.



We still have little time before the fire danger, and there are simple solutions to support the Civil Defense and its apparatus in facing these fires. Otherwise, the cost of the fires will far outweigh what it takes to extinguish them.