Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15 | 12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
With just 15 days remaining before September, which some have described as a "presidential month," the presidential file is again in motion as French Presidential envoy Le Drian returns to Beirut.
As part of Le Drian's mission, the French Embassy in Beirut dispatched letters to the leaders of parliamentary blocs and MPs through the Lebanese Parliament, containing a set of points the French side expects the MPs to address.
According to LBCI's sources, these points include the agenda of the incoming president, their action plan, and the desired qualifications of the future president. The focus is on the vision of each MP and bloc without delving into names.
French sources confirmed to LBCI that the embassy had informed the MPs about these letters about a week ago, urging them to submit their written responses before the end of August, allowing the French envoy to review them and establish a comprehensive outlook before his return to Beirut for discussions.
Moreover, the French sources noted that these questions were formulated after the envoy's initial consultations with Lebanese officials. The request for written responses aims to secure a more significant commitment from the political forces represented in the Parliament.
On Wednesday, MPs are expected to receive the French letter to review it after distribution by the General Secretariat of the Lebanese Parliament.
Meanwhile, most MPs refrain from commenting on the matter, opting to await full disclosure and decision-making upon complete review.
Upon receipt of the French document, consultations will begin within the parliamentary blocs, as confirmed by more than one MP to LBCI.
The responses of the MPs are as important as the questions themselves for the French side. These responses will significantly facilitate the work of the French envoy and his upcoming consultative tour in September.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Countdown
September
French
Embassy
Letter
Lebanese
MP
Presidential
Discussions
