Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15 | 12:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

Some varieties of dairy products sold in the market are not up to standard and are packaged to trick and harm consumers.

The focus of our investigation was in northern Lebanon.

In some shops and supermarkets, the phenomenon of selling labneh (strained yogurt) in white plastic containers without any nutritional information on the packaging has emerged. These products are often labeled as "local" and sold at relatively low prices.

We traced the source of this labneh and the facilities producing it, leading us to purchase samples directly. Some claim it is locally produced, while others suggest it is made from powdered milk. On our journey, we also acquired samples of various cheeses.

From there, we proceeded directly to the laboratory to determine the contents of these unknown dairy products and cheeses and to assess their adherence to standards. The samples were transported and preserved through refrigeration.

However, the test results on the labneh samples were quite revealing. They indicated that the labneh was made from a mixture of animal fat, vegetable oil, and starch.

Microbiological tests on the labneh samples also revealed that these products did not meet the required specifications, and the analysis results did not align with the limits set by Lebanese standards.

Similarly, the cheese samples underwent testing, revealing inconsistencies with Lebanese standards.

It is important to note that these results were obtained from just three samples in the market, and there may be other varieties of non-compliant dairy products and cheeses.

The Economy Ministry and the judiciary are taking action by immediately withdrawing these products from the market, suspending the implicated facilities, and preventing the display of similar items without clear ingredient listings.

Given the current administrative challenges within the state, municipal health departments must take on a role in ensuring constant supervision to prevent consumer deception and safeguard public health. Exploiting citizens' need for affordable products should cease immediately.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Labneh

Scandal

Investigations

Uncover

Non-compliant

Dairy

Products

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-13

Update on Lebanon assassination investigations presented to Palestinian delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Nature's embrace: Youth hostels in Lebanon invite travelers to uncover pristine beauty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:55

Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24

TikTok is adding support for text posts

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-29

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:55

Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More