Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

Some varieties of dairy products sold in the market are not up to standard and are packaged to trick and harm consumers.



The focus of our investigation was in northern Lebanon.



In some shops and supermarkets, the phenomenon of selling labneh (strained yogurt) in white plastic containers without any nutritional information on the packaging has emerged. These products are often labeled as "local" and sold at relatively low prices.



We traced the source of this labneh and the facilities producing it, leading us to purchase samples directly. Some claim it is locally produced, while others suggest it is made from powdered milk. On our journey, we also acquired samples of various cheeses.



From there, we proceeded directly to the laboratory to determine the contents of these unknown dairy products and cheeses and to assess their adherence to standards. The samples were transported and preserved through refrigeration.



However, the test results on the labneh samples were quite revealing. They indicated that the labneh was made from a mixture of animal fat, vegetable oil, and starch.



Microbiological tests on the labneh samples also revealed that these products did not meet the required specifications, and the analysis results did not align with the limits set by Lebanese standards.



Similarly, the cheese samples underwent testing, revealing inconsistencies with Lebanese standards.



It is important to note that these results were obtained from just three samples in the market, and there may be other varieties of non-compliant dairy products and cheeses.



The Economy Ministry and the judiciary are taking action by immediately withdrawing these products from the market, suspending the implicated facilities, and preventing the display of similar items without clear ingredient listings.



Given the current administrative challenges within the state, municipal health departments must take on a role in ensuring constant supervision to prevent consumer deception and safeguard public health. Exploiting citizens' need for affordable products should cease immediately.