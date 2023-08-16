Perhaps the most prominent point after former US President Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time in a year is that after almost a year and a half, he may stand in such a gathering to take the oath to protect and preserve the nation's constitution if he wins the presidential elections.



Thus, this is the fourth indictment for Trump, and this time in a significant state, Georgia.



The state's judiciary indicted Trump and 18 others on Monday with the charge of "extortion" and committing several crimes in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.



This accusation didn't smoothly pass over the presidential candidate, as he stated on his social media platform "Truth Social" that the accusations are false, adding, "Why didn't they charge me two and a half years ago? Because they want to do so amidst my political campaign."



The previous accusations played in favor of Trump by rallying his supporters. Will the impact of the latest accusation be the same, or will it boost the chances of his competitors in the upcoming presidential battle?