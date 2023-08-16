French letter sparks inquiries: Lebanon's presidential situation under scrutiny

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
French letter sparks inquiries: Lebanon&#39;s presidential situation under scrutiny
2min
French letter sparks inquiries: Lebanon's presidential situation under scrutiny

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian has sent 38 letters in both French and Arabic to parliamentary blocs and MPs, seeking answers to two pivotal questions concerning the upcoming presidential elections.

The first inquiry probes the priority projects envisioned by each political team for the presidency during the next six years.

The second question delves into the qualities and competencies the future president should possess to execute these projects effectively.

French sources have noted criticism of the requests in the letter. They stated that the demand for a written response is merely an academic measure aimed at documenting the answers of political forces. This serves as a basis for a new presidential initiative progressing from program outlines to specifications and the future president's name.

Although met with anticipation and intrigue, this letter has already generated discussions in Lebanon.

Observers have emphasized that while the response deadline is set for August 31, it remains flexible, allowing answers to be submitted in early September. Le Drian's anticipated arrival in Beirut during the first week of September is expected to collect these responses.

This announcement comes in conjunction with a statement from opposition forces, who, while welcoming Le Drian's mediation efforts, assert the futility of any engagement with Hezbollah and its allies, as explicitly stated in the opposition's declaration.

Sources within the opposition have clarified that their statement was prepared in response to recent events and developments in Kahaleh rather than directly reacting to the French letter. They further underlined the unity of the opposition's stance regarding the envoy's inquiries.

Georges Adwan, Deputy Leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, voiced his perplexity over Le Drian's message, noting that France is a prestigious nation known for its adherence to constitutional practices and diplomatic principles.

However, Adwan contended that the letter deviates from these norms and challenges the principle of national sovereignty, a cornerstone in Lebanon's interactions with friendly nations.

In return, sources from Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc have confirmed that they will formulate a response to Le Drian's message after careful deliberation.

Similarly, the Development and Liberation bloc, headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, adopts a thoughtful approach to crafting their reply.

On the other hand, the Democratic Gathering awaits the decision of MP Taymour Jumblatt, while the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) evaluates the message to respond accordingly.
 
 

