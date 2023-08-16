Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16 | 12:32
High views
Hezbollah&#39;s influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy&#39;s letters
2min
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

While parliamentary blocs are receiving French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's letter, 31 opposition MPs have collectively issued a statement outlining their stance regarding the upcoming dialogue.

This group includes the Lebanese Forces Party, Kataeb, Renewal, and other independent and Change MPs.

The MPs expressed a strong sense of urgency in their message, asserting that the time for decisive action has arrived. They emphasized that there is no room for further delay or temporary settlements that may inadvertently bolster Hezbollah's influence over the presidency and the nation as a whole.

According to these MPs, adherence to the constitution and the rule of law is imperative, and weapons monopoly must be vested in the state's hands.

Moreover, any form of engagement with Hezbollah and its allies is no longer seen as productive.

Briefly, the statement from these 31 opposition members encapsulates their stance on the September dialogue facilitated by France. Should the invitation remain unchanged, the dialogue will proceed without their presence.

However, it's important to note that these 31 MPs only represent part of the opposition, as several independents and Change MPs refrained from adding their signatures to the statement.

While dialogue remains a pivotal means to navigate the crisis and elect a president, the issue of Hezbollah's arms is a topic that requires strategic defense considerations under the purview of the presidency.

In response, the Democratic Gathering highlighted the importance of dialogue in resolving the crisis and electing a president as a top priority. They suggested that Hezbollah's arms should be addressed within a dialogue focused on defense strategy under the presidency's supervision.

Additionally, the Democratic Gathering affirmed its commitment to maintaining the functionality of institutions, ranging from the Cabinet to the Parliament, to ensure the effective governance of the country.

Meanwhile, the Centrist Bloc has attempted to strike a balanced stance. Their position merges the affirmation of the principle of dialogue and their willingness to participate in discussions surrounding the presidency.

Nevertheless, the National Moderation bloc also tried to reach a mediation agreement. They advocate for the election of a president who can effectively manage dialogues concerning divisive issues, mainly the matter of arms, but not raise controversial issues at the wrong time.

Should Lebanon move towards further escalation or focus on ending the presidential vacuum?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

influence:

Opposition

issues

statement

dialogue

French

Envoy's

letters

