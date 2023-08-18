News
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18 | 10:14
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
While the extension of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is a routine matter that occurs every year at the end of August, the level of negotiations and improving conditions begins months before.
Israel is attempting, through some Western countries, to impose additional demands on UNIFIL, which puts Lebanon in a difficult situation. Thus, the latter has sent a delegation to New York for this purpose.
In this context, France is working on preparing a resolution in coordination with the US and UK, reaffirming the previous decision approved last year, granting UNIFIL the freedom of movement without prior notification to or participation of the Lebanese army in patrols.
However, Lebanese sources indicated that there had been no noticeable UNIFIL patrols alone inside the towns in recent months.
Through reports from the Lebanese army, Lebanon is aware of the sensitivity of the situation in some southern towns.
Additionally, it has informed UNIFIL multiple times about the importance of coordination with the army.
The foreign ministry is working to find a formula that doesn't anger the international community, meets some of UNIFIL's demands, and avoids issues with the villagers.
The foreign ministry hopes that the amendments requested by Lebanon will be considered, aiming to return to the text of the original agreement as adopted by the parliament.
However, the matter is not easy, as there are observations raised by the member states in the Security Council, which Lebanon is studying and providing its own comments on, hoping that this will contribute to reaching a common stance.
Furthermore, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib discussed this issue with US Ambassador Dorothy Shea on Thursday as he presented the context of Lebanese observations on the new proposed resolution and Lebanon's demands for amendments to the resolution.
On another note, sources told LBCI that Hezbollah has made contacts at the government and the foreign ministry level. This is because the mistake that happened last year should not be repeated, as it violated the language of international resolutions.
Moreover, Hezbollah believed that the substantial amendment that occurred should be reversed, and the old resolution should be reverted to, or a new wording should be reached that links UNIFIL's movement to the army.
The sources also said that Hezbollah acknowledged the difficulties and Israeli pressures and believed that it's Lebanon's duty to confront them. If foreign countries have their interests, then we must stand against them.
