Redefining global dynamics: BRICS summit explores expansion and identity

The BRICS group is a global economic bloc with a political dimension that seeks to challenge Western dominance and establish a new multipolar world order.



This group comprises the major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.



The leaders of this group will participate in the Johannesburg Summit, which begins on Tuesday and continues until the 24th of August, along with leaders and representatives from seventy-one countries, except for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will attend via video conference due to an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court.



One of the key items on the summit's agenda is the potential expansion of the group and the adoption of appropriate mechanisms for that, especially after the China-India dispute over the terms of new member states' accession. About forty countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc.



Furthermore, according to the Financial Times, there is tension between New Delhi and Beijing regarding the expansion of the group and its identity.



Is it a club for the economic interests of developing countries or a political force openly challenging the West?



However, prominent countries interested in joining the group include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran.



In addition to the group's expansion, the Johannesburg Summit will discuss the development of economic relations and the deepening of cooperation in trade, finance, and security.



It will also consider adopting local currencies for trade among member countries. It's also likely that a technical committee will be formed to explore the issuance of a potential common currency as an alternative to the long-dominant US dollar in the global financial market.



So, will this summit follow the pattern of its predecessors, or will it impact the current global system, especially amid international divisions fueled by the conflict in Ukraine?