Redefining global dynamics: BRICS summit explores expansion and identity

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21 | 11:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Redefining global dynamics: BRICS summit explores expansion and identity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Redefining global dynamics: BRICS summit explores expansion and identity

The BRICS group is a global economic bloc with a political dimension that seeks to challenge Western dominance and establish a new multipolar world order.

This group comprises the major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The leaders of this group will participate in the Johannesburg Summit, which begins on Tuesday and continues until the 24th of August, along with leaders and representatives from seventy-one countries, except for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will attend via video conference due to an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court.

One of the key items on the summit's agenda is the potential expansion of the group and the adoption of appropriate mechanisms for that, especially after the China-India dispute over the terms of new member states' accession. About forty countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc.

Furthermore, according to the Financial Times, there is tension between New Delhi and Beijing regarding the expansion of the group and its identity.

Is it a club for the economic interests of developing countries or a political force openly challenging the West?

However, prominent countries interested in joining the group include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran.

In addition to the group's expansion, the Johannesburg Summit will discuss the development of economic relations and the deepening of cooperation in trade, finance, and security.

It will also consider adopting local currencies for trade among member countries. It's also likely that a technical committee will be formed to explore the issuance of a potential common currency as an alternative to the long-dominant US dollar in the global financial market.

So, will this summit follow the pattern of its predecessors, or will it impact the current global system, especially amid international divisions fueled by the conflict in Ukraine?
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

World News

BRICS

World

Politics

China

India

South Africa

Brazil

LBCI Next
Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon
Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit South Africa, Attend BRICS Summit

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14

India, the world’s largest smartwatch market, is getting new smart rings

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

South Africa: 22 countries have requested to join the BRICS group

LBCI
World News
2023-07-15

China calls on India to find mutually satisfactory compromise to defuse tension

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-19

Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More