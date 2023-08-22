When the name Lebanon is mentioned, visions of beauty abound in every aspect of this rich land, from its historical sites and heritage to its stunning landscapes and diverse population.



Following an extensive journey across various Lebanese regions, we have embarked on a quest to showcase the most captivating landmarks for you to explore, spanning from the north to the south, the Bekaa and the Lebanese mountain ranges.



Today, we delve into the realm of religious tourism.



One of Lebanon's most invaluable treasures of tourism lies within its religious sites. The churches, mosques, and ancient sanctums all beckon tourists to visit and unravel the history of Lebanon in the context of celestial religions.



As you visit the churches, you'll encounter a rich diversity, ranging from grand and ornate cathedrals like the St. Paul Greek Melkite Basilica, boasting a myriad of designs, to ancient churches that are hundreds of years old, like the Mar Taqla Church in the Jbeil district, where artifacts, icons, and symbols harken back to ancient historical periods.



Some have been meticulously restored, while others stand as silent witnesses to time's passage.



The mosques tell a similar tale, with monumental structures situated at city centers, some built upon the remnants of temples and pagan edifices. Among these is the Al-Omari Grand Mosque in the capital city of Beirut; some were part of the city's protective walls, and even mosques that predate the common era, such as the Mansouri Great Mosque in Tripoli.



Several of these mosques have become pilgrimage sites drawing visitors, like the shrine of Sayyida Khawla in Baalbek.



Let us not forget the sacred places of prayer for the Druze community, such as the historical Khalwat al-Bayada, which endures to this day.



At a fleeting glance, it's evident that religious tourism occupies a significant space in Lebanon's tourism industry. This land, renowned for its sanctity and rich history, stands as a cradle of civilizations and religions.