Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

The Tourism Minister has called on all relevant authorities to convene an emergency meeting to find solutions to enhance the Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport operations.



This plea comes as the Minister reiterates proposals made three months ago to take proactive measures that facilitate and respect the movements of both arrivals and departures at the airport.



Minister Walid Nassar expressed the need for immediate financial injections in a push for reforms at the airport, asserting that $3 million should be allocated to Beirut Airport to address pressing issues.



The focus on airport concerns was once again brought to the forefront by Walid Nassar.



What exactly does he intend?



"The solution lies in directing these funds directly to Beirut Airport," he said.



Nassar believes that services for travelers and incoming passengers can be effectively secured by channeling the funds directly to the airport.



However, with the proposed solution in mind, what challenges does Beirut Airport currently face?



At the beginning of the season, a promise was made to equip the airport with a large generator to compensate for power cuts and ventilation disruptions during electricity shortages. Although the generator arrived at the airport over a month ago as a donation, technical issues have delayed its installation.



According to Fadi El Hassan, head of Civil Aviation, the placement of the generator is technically intricate. Still, he assured it would be operational by the end of the week.



As for the issue of congestion, El Hassan revealed that approximately 7.5 million individuals have passed through Beirut Airport this year. This number surpasses its capacity, which is at most 6 million.



Addressing security and passport control matters, El Hassan stated that there has been an increase in the deployment of Internal Security Forces and General Security personnel.



In conclusion, Beirut Airport welcomes those arriving and departing, those who choose Lebanon as their tourism destination, and those visiting their families.



Thus, the airport remains the primary gateway for arrivals and the ultimate farewell point for travelers. Ensuring a positive experience at the airport should remain a top priority for all stakeholders, showcasing the best image of Lebanon.