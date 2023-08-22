News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22 | 11:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
The Tourism Minister has called on all relevant authorities to convene an emergency meeting to find solutions to enhance the Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport operations.
This plea comes as the Minister reiterates proposals made three months ago to take proactive measures that facilitate and respect the movements of both arrivals and departures at the airport.
Minister Walid Nassar expressed the need for immediate financial injections in a push for reforms at the airport, asserting that $3 million should be allocated to Beirut Airport to address pressing issues.
The focus on airport concerns was once again brought to the forefront by Walid Nassar.
What exactly does he intend?
"The solution lies in directing these funds directly to Beirut Airport," he said.
Nassar believes that services for travelers and incoming passengers can be effectively secured by channeling the funds directly to the airport.
However, with the proposed solution in mind, what challenges does Beirut Airport currently face?
At the beginning of the season, a promise was made to equip the airport with a large generator to compensate for power cuts and ventilation disruptions during electricity shortages. Although the generator arrived at the airport over a month ago as a donation, technical issues have delayed its installation.
According to Fadi El Hassan, head of Civil Aviation, the placement of the generator is technically intricate. Still, he assured it would be operational by the end of the week.
As for the issue of congestion, El Hassan revealed that approximately 7.5 million individuals have passed through Beirut Airport this year. This number surpasses its capacity, which is at most 6 million.
Addressing security and passport control matters, El Hassan stated that there has been an increase in the deployment of Internal Security Forces and General Security personnel.
In conclusion, Beirut Airport welcomes those arriving and departing, those who choose Lebanon as their tourism destination, and those visiting their families.
Thus, the airport remains the primary gateway for arrivals and the ultimate farewell point for travelers. Ensuring a positive experience at the airport should remain a top priority for all stakeholders, showcasing the best image of Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Call
Reforms
Tourism
Minister
Swift
Action
Beirut
Airport
Improvements
Next
Reshaping the script: Reform trajectories emerging from the BDL audit
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:03
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
Lebanon News
08:03
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
Former Minister conveys condolences urging swift action in Qornet El Sawda tragedy
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
Former Minister conveys condolences urging swift action in Qornet El Sawda tragedy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
BRICS summit: Shaping the future of emerging economies
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
BRICS summit: Shaping the future of emerging economies
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-06
Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
Sports News
2023-07-06
Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
MP Gemayel meets Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon for talks on bilateral relations
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
MP Gemayel meets Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon for talks on bilateral relations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
2
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
3
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
6
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More