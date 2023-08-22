Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22 | 11:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

The Tourism Minister has called on all relevant authorities to convene an emergency meeting to find solutions to enhance the Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport operations.  

This plea comes as the Minister reiterates proposals made three months ago to take proactive measures that facilitate and respect the movements of both arrivals and departures at the airport.

Minister Walid Nassar expressed the need for immediate financial injections in a push for reforms at the airport, asserting that $3 million should be allocated to Beirut Airport to address pressing issues.

The focus on airport concerns was once again brought to the forefront by Walid Nassar.

What exactly does he intend?

"The solution lies in directing these funds directly to Beirut Airport," he said.

Nassar believes that services for travelers and incoming passengers can be effectively secured by channeling the funds directly to the airport.

However, with the proposed solution in mind, what challenges does Beirut Airport currently face?

At the beginning of the season, a promise was made to equip the airport with a large generator to compensate for power cuts and ventilation disruptions during electricity shortages. Although the generator arrived at the airport over a month ago as a donation, technical issues have delayed its installation.

According to Fadi El Hassan, head of Civil Aviation, the placement of the generator is technically intricate. Still, he assured it would be operational by the end of the week.

As for the issue of congestion, El Hassan revealed that approximately 7.5 million individuals have passed through Beirut Airport this year. This number surpasses its capacity, which is at most 6 million. 

Addressing security and passport control matters, El Hassan stated that there has been an increase in the deployment of Internal Security Forces and General Security personnel.

In conclusion, Beirut Airport welcomes those arriving and departing, those who choose Lebanon as their tourism destination, and those visiting their families.

Thus, the airport remains the primary gateway for arrivals and the ultimate farewell point for travelers. Ensuring a positive experience at the airport should remain a top priority for all stakeholders, showcasing the best image of Lebanon.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Call

Reforms

Tourism

Minister

Swift

Action

Beirut

Airport

Improvements

LBCI Next
Reshaping the script: Reform trajectories emerging from the BDL audit
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

Former Minister conveys condolences urging swift action in Qornet El Sawda tragedy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

BRICS summit: Shaping the future of emerging economies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-06

Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

MP Gemayel meets Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon for talks on bilateral relations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More