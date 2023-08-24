News
BRICS Expansion: From Quarter to Competitor? Challenges and Reactions
2023-08-24
BRICS Expansion: From Quarter to Competitor? Challenges and Reactions
46% of the world's population and a more significant economic capacity – this is what the BRICS group represents, now with the addition of six new members. Can this group, initially accounting for a quarter of the global economy, succeed in transforming into a worldwide economic force capable of competing with the G7, a goal it has pursued since its establishment in 2009?
BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – have agreed in their annual summit to grant full membership to Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Ethiopia, starting from January 1 next year. What challenges lie ahead for this expanding group?
1- The possibility of this group competing with the West, particularly the United States and Europe.
2- The difficulty in breaking the dominance of the US dollar is deeply embedded in the global economy.
3- The impact of disputes among member states, such as India and China, on crucial bloc decisions.
4- The economic power disparities among the countries within the bloc.
These challenges raise questions: Are we witnessing a new cold war between an Eastern axis led by Russia and China and a Western axis led by the United States? Or will BRICS' goals remain focused on partnership for sustainable development?
As the six new member countries were announced, how were reactions distributed?
Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is the most powerful within the group, stated that expanding membership is a historic development that will enhance momentum toward peace and global development.
Iran saw the expansion as a historic evolution and a strategic success of Tehran's foreign policy.
The UAE's leader, Mohammed bin Zayed, viewed the BRICS decision as a push towards collective prosperity and benefit for all nations and peoples.
On the other hand, US officials downplayed the possibility of BRICS becoming a geopolitical competitor, describing the group as diverse, encompassing both friendly nations and adversaries and rivals.
