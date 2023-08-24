BRICS Expansion: From Quarter to Competitor? Challenges and Reactions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24 | 11:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BRICS Expansion: From Quarter to Competitor? Challenges and Reactions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
BRICS Expansion: From Quarter to Competitor? Challenges and Reactions

46% of the world's population and a more significant economic capacity – this is what the BRICS group represents, now with the addition of six new members. Can this group, initially accounting for a quarter of the global economy, succeed in transforming into a worldwide economic force capable of competing with the G7, a goal it has pursued since its establishment in 2009?

BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – have agreed in their annual summit to grant full membership to Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Ethiopia, starting from January 1 next year. What challenges lie ahead for this expanding group?
1-     The possibility of this group competing with the West, particularly the United States and Europe.

2-     The difficulty in breaking the dominance of the US dollar is deeply embedded in the global economy.

3-     The impact of disputes among member states, such as India and China, on crucial bloc decisions.

4-     The economic power disparities among the countries within the bloc.

These challenges raise questions: Are we witnessing a new cold war between an Eastern axis led by Russia and China and a Western axis led by the United States? Or will BRICS' goals remain focused on partnership for sustainable development?
As the six new member countries were announced, how were reactions distributed?

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is the most powerful within the group, stated that expanding membership is a historic development that will enhance momentum toward peace and global development.

Iran saw the expansion as a historic evolution and a strategic success of Tehran's foreign policy.

The UAE's leader, Mohammed bin Zayed, viewed the BRICS decision as a push towards collective prosperity and benefit for all nations and peoples.

On the other hand, US officials downplayed the possibility of BRICS becoming a geopolitical competitor, describing the group as diverse, encompassing both friendly nations and adversaries and rivals.

News Bulletin Reports

BRICS

World

Economy

LBCI Next
Environmental Crisis Unveiled: Halted Waste Leachate Removal Raises Concerns at Naameh Landfill
Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-23

BRICS leaders look to group expansion in light of a "changing world"

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Myanmar economy hampered by junta restrictions, power cuts: World Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus

LBCI
World News
05:59

Six new countries set to join BRICS group from 2024

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Urgent Call to Farmers and Ethical Pesticide Merchants: Stop Using Dangerous Chemicals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:46

Tensions Rise as Self-Proclaimed 'Soldiers of God' Disrupt Nightlife Event in Beirut Neighborhood of Ashrafieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-17

Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:43

Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:24

Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More