Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration

Every time we see the Lebanese youth, experts in their fields, shining both within Lebanon and abroad, we wish that these young people would contribute their energies to the public sector and governmental administrations, of which many often have little knowledge.



Today, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the August 4 explosion, and the deterioration of the economic situation, the state of these administrations has worsened.



Due to the shortage of human resources, Lebanese youth were called upon to assist the state. Sixty young men and women volunteered to aid the state and enhance their expertise in their respective fields of study.



Coming from different regions and universities, they spent two months in several Directorates of the Ministry of Finance, undertaking various tasks.



This opportunity, from which these young people benefitted, was also beneficial for the Ministry of Finance.



More than 32,521 transactions were entered, including accumulations of built property taxes that had not been collected since 2018. In the public accounting field, accounts from the past three years were closed.



The Ministry of Finance, which collaborated with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to achieve sustainable development projects and engage youth in state sectors, will continue to pursue new projects that contribute to increased productivity and the development of mechanization.



These projects will serve as examples of the available resources in the country that can be invested in for advancement.