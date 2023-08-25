Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-25 | 10:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration

Every time we see the Lebanese youth, experts in their fields, shining both within Lebanon and abroad, we wish that these young people would contribute their energies to the public sector and governmental administrations, of which many often have little knowledge.

Today, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the August 4 explosion, and the deterioration of the economic situation, the state of these administrations has worsened.

Due to the shortage of human resources, Lebanese youth were called upon to assist the state. Sixty young men and women volunteered to aid the state and enhance their expertise in their respective fields of study.

Coming from different regions and universities, they spent two months in several Directorates of the Ministry of Finance, undertaking various tasks.

This opportunity, from which these young people benefitted, was also beneficial for the Ministry of Finance. 

More than 32,521 transactions were entered, including accumulations of built property taxes that had not been collected since 2018. In the public accounting field, accounts from the past three years were closed.

The Ministry of Finance, which collaborated with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to achieve sustainable development projects and engage youth in state sectors, will continue to pursue new projects that contribute to increased productivity and the development of mechanization. 

These projects will serve as examples of the available resources in the country that can be invested in for advancement.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Youth

Public Sector

UNDP

Ministry of Finance

LBCI Next
Forensic Audit Progresses: From Report to Legal Document
Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:02

BRICS+ Expansion: Shaping Global Economics and Geopolitics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:46

Forensic Audit Progresses: From Report to Legal Document

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24

Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24

BRICS Expansion: From Quarter to Competitor? Challenges and Reactions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:28

Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

N. Kore’s Kim inspects weapons factories, orders boosting missile production

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Q1 Update: Latvia ahead 27-17. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
07:10

Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More