A writer and political critic donning the attire of a journalist... This was Talal Salman, the 'ambassador of words.'



He was the one who championed the causes of his region and its deprived people, carrying the burdens of Palestine and the Arab nation.



He sat with local and Arab leaders, supported the oppressed, accompanied the freedom fighters, and stood by the revolutionaries.



He held several positions: Editor, editorial secretary, and editor-in-chief, before realizing his dream of founding "Assafir" newspaper. He intended it to be a voice for the voiceless and a platform for Arab issues.



Over 67 years of his 85 years, he remained passionate about journalism, poetry, and literature.



Even in his political articles, he was a literary figure, navigating a path fraught with danger, from imprisonment to threats of death, attempted assassination, and bombings on multiple occasions.



Yet, the son of Shmastar persisted in writing and staying in Beirut amid the war and even during the Israeli siege, refusing to raise the white flag.



He earned multiple local and Arab awards and honors, repeatedly stating that the greatest prize for a journalist is a successful relationship with the reader.



The town of Shmastar bid farewell to its 'ambassador' who departed.



He accompanied journalists, being a mentor to them. Even after he decided to close Assafir, he kept his office open, welcoming his colleagues in seeking challenges.



Talal Salman is absent, and the path of Assafir remains a journey for every journalist aspiring to carry the burdens, issues, and aspirations of the people in Lebanon and the Arab homeland.