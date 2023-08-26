Talal Salman's legacy: Advocacy, journalism, and the ambassadorship of words

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-26 | 13:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Talal Salman&#39;s legacy: Advocacy, journalism, and the ambassadorship of words
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Talal Salman's legacy: Advocacy, journalism, and the ambassadorship of words

A writer and political critic donning the attire of a journalist... This was Talal Salman, the 'ambassador of words.'

He was the one who championed the causes of his region and its deprived people, carrying the burdens of Palestine and the Arab nation.

He sat with local and Arab leaders, supported the oppressed, accompanied the freedom fighters, and stood by the revolutionaries.

He held several positions: Editor, editorial secretary, and editor-in-chief, before realizing his dream of founding "Assafir" newspaper. He intended it to be a voice for the voiceless and a platform for Arab issues.

Over 67 years of his 85 years, he remained passionate about journalism, poetry, and literature.

Even in his political articles, he was a literary figure, navigating a path fraught with danger, from imprisonment to threats of death, attempted assassination, and bombings on multiple occasions.

Yet, the son of Shmastar persisted in writing and staying in Beirut amid the war and even during the Israeli siege, refusing to raise the white flag.

He earned multiple local and Arab awards and honors, repeatedly stating that the greatest prize for a journalist is a successful relationship with the reader.

The town of Shmastar bid farewell to its 'ambassador' who departed.

He accompanied journalists, being a mentor to them. Even after he decided to close Assafir, he kept his office open, welcoming his colleagues in seeking challenges.

Talal Salman is absent, and the path of Assafir remains a journey for every journalist aspiring to carry the burdens, issues, and aspirations of the people in Lebanon and the Arab homeland.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Talal Salman

Assafir

legacy

Advocacy

Journalism

Death

Journalist

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBCI Next
Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York
Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-25

Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-25

BRICS+ Expansion: Shaping Global Economics and Geopolitics

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans

LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

World Bank announces suspension of funding for all its operations in Niger

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad to LBCI: Some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results on compliance of goods with health standards

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-25

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad to LBCI: Some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results on compliance of goods with health standards

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Abou Faour to LBCI: Carcinogenic Agricultural Pesticides Infiltrated the Country via Smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Dr. Hussein Hassan to LBCI: Carcinogenic pesticides affect respiratory, reproductive, and glandular systems

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:11

Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:39

Abou Haydar to LBCI: We will combat food waste

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More