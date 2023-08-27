US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-27 | 11:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Commerce Secretary&#39;s complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions

In one of the most challenging and crucial visits by a US official to China, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo embarked on a significant and demanding task: enhancing trade ties with Beijing while concurrently imposing constraints.

Adding to the intricacy is that the American official played a pivotal role in imposing a substantial portion of the restrictions that sparked China's displeasure.

Raimondo's visit to China is a tangible indicator of the balance the Biden administration seeks to establish in its relations with Beijing.

Can the United States effectively foster economic relations with China while promoting peace between the two and enforcing stringent limitations to curb China's access to advanced technology under the guise of safeguarding American national security?

Amidst these contradictions in Raimondo's visit, she carries a chance for success that eluded others.

Bloomberg notes that among all Biden administration officials who have visited China in recent months, Gina Raimondo's visit could be pivotal in improving relations between the world's two largest economies.

Following visits from both the US Treasury Secretary and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which failed to yield significant breakthroughs in bilateral relations, Raimondo's stated intention is to build upon the agreement reached between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in Bali last year.

Her mission centers on deepening communication between the United States and China on various fronts, despite the stark contrasts between the two nations on topics ranging from trade to human rights to Taiwan.

Undoubtedly, these two formidable forces, divergent from trade to human rights to the Taiwan issue, will navigate through conversations heavily influenced by the restrictions imposed on Beijing. These restrictions, targeting China's access to technology potentially augmenting its military prowess, encompass chip, software, and machinery sales regulations.

Moreover, these limitations might soon extend to other sectors, such as artificial intelligence.

Given the depth of these disputes, informed sources have disclosed to The New York Times that these discussions may result in working groups forming to deliberate on export controls and trade issues between Beijing and Washington.

All of this unfolds ahead of an anticipated meeting between the American and Chinese leaders next month in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, bringing together the world's major economies.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

US

Commerce

Secretary

Complex

Mission

Balancing

Trade

China

Restrictions

LBCI Next
Balanced development: MPs emphasize administrative decentralization and credit fund
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

US Commerce Secretary to visit China starting August 27th

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

US trade secretary plans to visit Beijing despite China hacking emails

LBCI
World News
2023-08-23

US Commerce Secretary will visit Beijing next week

LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Balanced development: MPs emphasize administrative decentralization and credit fund

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Talal Salman's legacy: Advocacy, journalism, and the ambassadorship of words

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-24

Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:04

Tourism Minister adds 'Darb al-Salib' on religious tourism map

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi questions delay in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-01

Snow covers mountainous towns, closes roads

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
05:49

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:54

Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada

LBCI
Sports News
06:03

Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
07:16

Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.

LBCI
Sports News
06:20

Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:58

Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More