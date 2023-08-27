News
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-27 | 11:08
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
In one of the most challenging and crucial visits by a US official to China, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo embarked on a significant and demanding task: enhancing trade ties with Beijing while concurrently imposing constraints.
Adding to the intricacy is that the American official played a pivotal role in imposing a substantial portion of the restrictions that sparked China's displeasure.
Raimondo's visit to China is a tangible indicator of the balance the Biden administration seeks to establish in its relations with Beijing.
Can the United States effectively foster economic relations with China while promoting peace between the two and enforcing stringent limitations to curb China's access to advanced technology under the guise of safeguarding American national security?
Amidst these contradictions in Raimondo's visit, she carries a chance for success that eluded others.
Bloomberg notes that among all Biden administration officials who have visited China in recent months, Gina Raimondo's visit could be pivotal in improving relations between the world's two largest economies.
Following visits from both the US Treasury Secretary and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which failed to yield significant breakthroughs in bilateral relations, Raimondo's stated intention is to build upon the agreement reached between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in Bali last year.
Her mission centers on deepening communication between the United States and China on various fronts, despite the stark contrasts between the two nations on topics ranging from trade to human rights to Taiwan.
Undoubtedly, these two formidable forces, divergent from trade to human rights to the Taiwan issue, will navigate through conversations heavily influenced by the restrictions imposed on Beijing. These restrictions, targeting China's access to technology potentially augmenting its military prowess, encompass chip, software, and machinery sales regulations.
Moreover, these limitations might soon extend to other sectors, such as artificial intelligence.
Given the depth of these disputes, informed sources have disclosed to The New York Times that these discussions may result in working groups forming to deliberate on export controls and trade issues between Beijing and Washington.
All of this unfolds ahead of an anticipated meeting between the American and Chinese leaders next month in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, bringing together the world's major economies.
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
