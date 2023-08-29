News
Ceasefire quest: Al-Burhan's Cairo diplomatic mission amid Sudan's unrest
2023-08-29 | 09:31
Ceasefire quest: Al-Burhan's Cairo diplomatic mission amid Sudan's unrest
It's not surprising that the first foreign visit of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Chairperson Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is to Cairo, which comes after the start of armed confrontations in Sudan about five months ago.
The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, was evident when he announced that Egypt seeks a ceasefire in Sudan and its stabilization as a precursor to initiating peaceful dialogue and resolving the crisis in the country.
However, the significance of the visit lies in its timing, coming three months after the talks held by the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, with Ambassador Dafallah Al Haj Ali, the Envoy of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Cairo, who then presented three conditions for resolving the crisis in Sudan:
- Firstly, the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.
- Secondly, the emphasis on the importance of all parties adhering to the ceasefire and not violating it to facilitate humanitarian relief operations.
- Thirdly, the initiation of a serious dialogue aimed at resolving existing disputes.
Does al-Burhan have answers to these conditions at a time when the fighting continues between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other areas? Especially after al-Burhan ruled out any opportunity for negotiations during his inspection of soldiers at a naval base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which has remained unaffected by the war so far.
President el-Sisi affirmed during the meeting Egypt's unwavering and steadfast stance in standing by Sudan, supporting its security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity, especially during the delicate current circumstances it is undergoing.
On his part, al-Burhan praised Egypt's support in maintaining the safety and stability of Sudan, mainly through the warm reception of Sudanese citizens in Egypt. In this context, he expressed his country's appreciation for Egypt's active role in the region and the African continent.
Egypt, which was affected by the Sudanese war through the influx of refugees northward and the cessation of trade across the borders, is striving to reach a settlement through discussions with al-Burhan, who is also seeking support from Saudi Arabia and some Gulf countries.
In this context, information indicates that al-Burhan will move from Cairo to Riyadh, which previously hosted the Jeddah platform for negotiations between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. His tour is expected to include other unnamed countries.
Do al-Burhan's foreign visits lead to expediting the cessation of war in Sudan and resolving the crisis in the country? This comes after both warring parties, through international and regional mediation, agreed to six ceasefires, all of which were violated, resulting in the ongoing conflict that has claimed over 500 lives and left around 5,000 wounded, according to Sudan's Ministry of Health statistics.
