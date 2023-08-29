Surprise encounter: Israeli tourists' emergency landing in Saudi Arabia sparks diplomatic speculation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Surprise encounter: Israeli tourists&#39; emergency landing in Saudi Arabia sparks diplomatic speculation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Surprise encounter: Israeli tourists' emergency landing in Saudi Arabia sparks diplomatic speculation

An online video captures two tourists expressing their confusion while recounting their unexpected landing in Saudi Arabia. 

The two Israeli girls found themselves in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically at Jeddah's airport.

How did they manage to reach a country that has not normalized ties with Israel?

The incident unfolded when a flight carrying 126 Israeli passengers encountered technical difficulties en route from Seychelles to Israel. 

As a result, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Jeddah International Airport on the Red Sea coast on Monday. 

Subsequently, a charter flight was arranged on Tuesday to transport them back to Israel.

Saudi Arabia's decision to allow the plane to land on its territory was seized upon by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed his gratitude and praised the kingdom for its neighborly gesture.

Netanyahu stated, "I greatly appreciate the warm treatment shown by the Saudi authorities towards the Israeli passengers, whose journey was disrupted and were forced to make an emergency landing in Jeddah. I am glad they will all return home safely, and I value good neighborliness."

While it is true that Saudi Arabia has allowed Israeli flights to use its airspace since 2022, the kingdom has not joined the "Abraham Accords" established in 2020 through US mediation. These agreements led to formal diplomatic relations between Tel Aviv and several Arab states, notably the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The incident of the emergency landing occurred at a time when Washington was putting in substantial efforts to continue the normalization process with new Arab countries, with Saudi Arabia at the forefront.

Will Israel leverage Saudi Arabia's seemingly warm treatment, as described by Netanyahu, to foster closer relations with the kingdom?

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Surprise

Encounter

Israeli

Tourists

Emergency

Landing

Saudi Arabia

Diplomatic

Speculation

LBCI Next
Ceasefire quest: Al-Burhan's Cairo diplomatic mission amid Sudan's unrest
Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18

UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12

Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07

Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25

Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-22

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
08:01

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!

LBCI
Sports News
05:30

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
Sports News
07:34

Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.

LBCI
Sports News
06:26

Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More