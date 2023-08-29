News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Surprise encounter: Israeli tourists' emergency landing in Saudi Arabia sparks diplomatic speculation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29 | 12:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Surprise encounter: Israeli tourists' emergency landing in Saudi Arabia sparks diplomatic speculation
An online video captures two tourists expressing their confusion while recounting their unexpected landing in Saudi Arabia.
The two Israeli girls found themselves in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically at Jeddah's airport.
How did they manage to reach a country that has not normalized ties with Israel?
The incident unfolded when a flight carrying 126 Israeli passengers encountered technical difficulties en route from Seychelles to Israel.
As a result, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Jeddah International Airport on the Red Sea coast on Monday.
Subsequently, a charter flight was arranged on Tuesday to transport them back to Israel.
Saudi Arabia's decision to allow the plane to land on its territory was seized upon by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed his gratitude and praised the kingdom for its neighborly gesture.
Netanyahu stated, "I greatly appreciate the warm treatment shown by the Saudi authorities towards the Israeli passengers, whose journey was disrupted and were forced to make an emergency landing in Jeddah. I am glad they will all return home safely, and I value good neighborliness."
While it is true that Saudi Arabia has allowed Israeli flights to use its airspace since 2022, the kingdom has not joined the "Abraham Accords" established in 2020 through US mediation. These agreements led to formal diplomatic relations between Tel Aviv and several Arab states, notably the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The incident of the emergency landing occurred at a time when Washington was putting in substantial efforts to continue the normalization process with new Arab countries, with Saudi Arabia at the forefront.
Will Israel leverage Saudi Arabia's seemingly warm treatment, as described by Netanyahu, to foster closer relations with the kingdom?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Surprise
Encounter
Israeli
Tourists
Emergency
Landing
Saudi Arabia
Diplomatic
Speculation
Next
Ceasefire quest: Al-Burhan's Cairo diplomatic mission amid Sudan's unrest
Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
2
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
3
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
4
Lebanon News
11:34
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Lebanon News
11:34
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
5
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
6
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
7
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
8
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More