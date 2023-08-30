Despite women's presence in decision-making positions improved in recent years, it remains modest despite numerous calls for equal representation with men.



Therefore, before every electoral event, discussions about enacting the women's quota law resurface amid numerous attempts in past years that have yet to yield results.



Following the extension of the municipal councils' term until May 2024, preparations began to draft a law specifying a 50% women's quota in municipal elections.



After being presented to various parliamentary blocs and following discussions, it underwent amendments.



Several parties, including the Kataeb Party, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Progressive Socialist Party, the Development and Liberation Bloc, and Change MPs, agreed on the proposed formula for the law.



Ten deputies from these blocs signed it, and it will be forwarded to parliamentary committees for study to pass it.



On the other hand, those who are reluctant about the law, like Hezbollah, as per information received, informed the entity responsible for drafting the law that they won't sign it but won't oppose it either. Similarly, the decision of the Lebanese Forces is subject to debates within committees.



Beyond the legal framework, the path for women's engagement in political work begins with their own decisions, and this requires motivation and support, especially in regions where women's participation in political life is unfamiliar or even absent.



Furthermore, support from political parties and associations is needed, starting with the endorsement of quotas within the parties themselves, especially those that still need to adopt them. This is to ensure that women become critical players in decision-making.























