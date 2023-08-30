From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon

"Internet pricing is in US dollars;" This is a sample of text messages sent by several internet subscription holders in anticipation of the increase in internet prices on September 1st, following the rise in telecommunications and internet tariffs in Ogero.



Notably, internet companies and distributors pay the state in Lebanese Lira.



This situation prompted the Minister of Telecommunications to issue a statement confirming that the official fee will only be in Lebanese Lira, and any company or distributor who uses the excuse and claims to calculate the new monthly bill based on the Cabinet's decision in US dollars will be prosecuted.



Pricing in US dollars means a fluctuation in the subscription value in Lebanese Lira monthly, based on the exchange rate. However, the pricing issued by the ministry is fixed and not affected by the exchange rate.



The statement of the Minister of Telecommunications serves as a preliminary warning. Still, the ministry's plan is underway to prevent monopolization and to avoid putting citizens at the mercy of distributors.



In essence, and according to Minister Johnny Corm, this is an attempt to prevent the internet sector from becoming like the power generator sector. Until violations cease, every subscriber has the right to refuse pricing manipulation.



If the distributor does not accept, then the 'state subscription' is the solution.