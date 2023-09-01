Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has introduced a new dialogue initiative, bridging the gap between his previous proposal, which has been on the table for a year, and the opposition's demand for consecutive sessions leading up to the presidential election.



Will he succeed in convincing the opposition, especially since the proposed dialogue focuses solely on the specifications and program of the president, aligning to some extent with the proposal from French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian?



The Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party will not attend, and several Tajadod and Change MPs members will not attend.



"Our position has not changed because it is fundamentally constitutional," says the Lebanese Forces, suggesting that every time there is a need for dialogue and understanding regarding the presidency, it is possible to engage in bilateral discussions between parliamentary blocs during the election sessions, instead of calling for open dialogue sessions.



Is applying the Constitution a matter of interest or a duty to adhere to consistently? A Kataeb Party source asks, considering that Berri has demonstrated with his proposal that his actions are expediently linked to political interests. His current endorsement of open election sessions implies that he previously violated the Constitution.



The three Change MPs coordinating with the opposition are Marc Daou, Waddah al-Saddek, and Michel Douaihi, who do not favor Berri's proposal. They believe that electing a president should come before everything else. On the other hand, the other six MPs coordinating among themselves are Ibrahim Mneimneh, Paula Yacoubian, Najat Saliba, Melhem Khalaf, Yassin Jaber, and Firas Hamdan. They are waiting to see if the invitation is serious or a maneuver, and they have no negative or positive position on it.



The "Tajadod Bloc" aligns its stance with the other opposition factions. In their view, Berri sometimes seeks to implement the Constitution, and other times he disregards it. Their position remains that they will not sit with Hezbollah until a president is elected, which remains their top priority.



The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, responded positively to Berri's invitation.



"We are advocates of dialogue," says the Democratic Gathering Meeting, emphasizing that it is a specific, unconditional dialogue that leads to the election of a president, followed by a government and a reform program. If we expand beyond that, we lose our way.



Hezbollah welcomed Berri's call for dialogue to elect a president, affirming that this call responds to an international climate and French desire. Hezbollah claims it initiated presidential dialogue with the Free Patriotic Movement and held one-on-one meetings with the 31 MPs, insisting on their determination to obstruct and sabotage the dialogue.



The "National Moderation Bloc," the "National Decision Bloc," and the "National Accord Bloc" all welcome the dialogue and everything that can accelerate the presidential election process.



So, with 31 opposition MPs maintaining their stance despite Berri's new proposal, will the French envoy overcome this hurdle, or will the presidential chair remain vacant?