Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01 | 09:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has introduced a new dialogue initiative, bridging the gap between his previous proposal, which has been on the table for a year, and the opposition's demand for consecutive sessions leading up to the presidential election.

Will he succeed in convincing the opposition, especially since the proposed dialogue focuses solely on the specifications and program of the president, aligning to some extent with the proposal from French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian?

The Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party will not attend, and several Tajadod and Change MPs members will not attend.

"Our position has not changed because it is fundamentally constitutional," says the Lebanese Forces, suggesting that every time there is a need for dialogue and understanding regarding the presidency, it is possible to engage in bilateral discussions between parliamentary blocs during the election sessions, instead of calling for open dialogue sessions.

Is applying the Constitution a matter of interest or a duty to adhere to consistently? A Kataeb Party source asks, considering that Berri has demonstrated with his proposal that his actions are expediently linked to political interests. His current endorsement of open election sessions implies that he previously violated the Constitution.

The three Change MPs coordinating with the opposition are Marc Daou, Waddah al-Saddek, and Michel Douaihi, who do not favor Berri's proposal. They believe that electing a president should come before everything else. On the other hand, the other six MPs coordinating among themselves are Ibrahim Mneimneh, Paula Yacoubian, Najat Saliba, Melhem Khalaf, Yassin Jaber, and Firas Hamdan. They are waiting to see if the invitation is serious or a maneuver, and they have no negative or positive position on it.

The "Tajadod Bloc" aligns its stance with the other opposition factions. In their view, Berri sometimes seeks to implement the Constitution, and other times he disregards it. Their position remains that they will not sit with Hezbollah until a president is elected, which remains their top priority.

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, responded positively to Berri's invitation.

"We are advocates of dialogue," says the Democratic Gathering Meeting, emphasizing that it is a specific, unconditional dialogue that leads to the election of a president, followed by a government and a reform program. If we expand beyond that, we lose our way.

Hezbollah welcomed Berri's call for dialogue to elect a president, affirming that this call responds to an international climate and French desire. Hezbollah claims it initiated presidential dialogue with the Free Patriotic Movement and held one-on-one meetings with the 31 MPs, insisting on their determination to obstruct and sabotage the dialogue.

The "National Moderation Bloc," the "National Decision Bloc," and the "National Accord Bloc" all welcome the dialogue and everything that can accelerate the presidential election process.

So, with 31 opposition MPs maintaining their stance despite Berri's new proposal, will the French envoy overcome this hurdle, or will the presidential chair remain vacant?

News Bulletin Reports

Presidential

Dialogue:

Bridge

Nowhere

Resolution?

LBCI Next
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-08

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-07

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges' Demands and Pending Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Future hope: Youth pioneers in the fight for our 'Planet A'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:38

Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Middle East News
11:48

Human Rights Organizations Call for Investigation into Death of Detainee Due to Protests in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Future hope: Youth pioneers in the fight for our 'Planet A'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:33

Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More