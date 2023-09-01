Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation

For over 150 years, the journey of Lebanese wine began, securing its place among the finest wines globally.



Today, this wine has arrived in America, after the European countries, and now China is trying to attract Lebanese production of this "red gold," and to begin with, with 10 million bottles out of 15 million bottles that Lebanon produces annually.



The results of the wine industry extend beyond the economy and exports. This industry can be used to promote tourism, allowing visitors to learn about the wine-making process and savor its products.



In addition to wine, Lebanese Arak is also in demand globally. Today, most Arak distilleries are improving their production standards to compete in the international spirits market.



Lebanon now stands at a significant opportunity to be a key player in the global wine and Arak market.