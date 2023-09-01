Future hope: Youth pioneers in the fight for our 'Planet A'

A severe heatwave has swept Europe and the United States, extending into the Middle East and Africa. We've also witnessed devastating floods, hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and biodiversity shifts.



In response, young activists from developing or Southern nations have decided to raise their voices. Their countries have been bearing the brunt of industrial policies predominantly followed by Northern nations.



These young activists are gearing up to participate in the Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai in late November.



The conference aims to reshape the international climate agenda and unify the efforts of advanced and emerging economies to explore how joint agreements can be intensified to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and achieve climate goals.



From Lebanon, a nation grappling with a dire financial crisis, young men and women are thinking beyond their immediate struggles. They are contemplating the future of our planet and are determined that Lebanon plays a role in its protection.



Much like the Lebanese, 100 young individuals from various countries are crafting a unified short and long-term strategy to exert pressure on major industrial nations for real political change to mitigate the impacts of climate change.



In the coming months, they will carry their demands to the COP28 conference, fully aware that the Earth is in dire need, and there is no "Plan B" to defend it because there is no "Planet B."