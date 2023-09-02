News
Lebanese Cinemas Prepare for 'Barbie' Release Amidst High Anticipation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02 | 06:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Cinemas Prepare for 'Barbie' Release Amidst High Anticipation
The movie "Barbie" will be screened in Lebanese cinemas on September 7 for those aged 13 and above. Their parents must accompany those under 13.
Originally scheduled for August 31, 2023, the film's screening was delayed by a week due to purely technical reasons related to the distributor company obtaining the approval of the censorship authorities and the authorization for the screening issued last week.
After a fierce battle for freedom against attempts to prevent the film's screening, no scenes were deleted. However, the Lebanese authorities requested that the production company modify a single sentence in the translation. It is worth noting that the film was screened in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other countries.
Days before the September 7th screening date, Lebanese cinemas began preparations for the film's release. Tickets have been ready for sale since Saturday, and there has been a noticeable demand for them.
This prompted several Lebanese cinema companies to dedicate all of their theaters to screening the film exclusively, especially with the increasing expectations of theaters being packed during the initial period of the film's release.
According to several cinema companies in Lebanon, the film will remain in theaters without a specific end date for the screening period as long as there is demand for it.
Lebanon eagerly anticipates the film's release on September 7, following the necessary approvals and the modification of a sentence in the translation. This comes as many countries worldwide, including several Arab nations, have already screened the film and generated revenue rather than getting bogged down by conditions and restrictions.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Cinema
Barbie
Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges' Demands and Pending Crisis
Previous
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges' Demands and Pending Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges' Demands and Pending Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Future hope: Youth pioneers in the fight for our 'Planet A'
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Future hope: Youth pioneers in the fight for our 'Planet A'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
0
Lebanon News
03:02
Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported
Lebanon News
03:02
Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported
0
Breaking Headlines
10:05
Half-time: Lebanon leads Iran 48-36 in the classification round of the FIBA World Cup. Watch on LBCGroup.tv or LB2
Breaking Headlines
10:05
Half-time: Lebanon leads Iran 48-36 in the classification round of the FIBA World Cup. Watch on LBCGroup.tv or LB2
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
0
Middle East News
2023-08-03
Turkey annual inflation rose to 47,83 percent in July
Middle East News
2023-08-03
Turkey annual inflation rose to 47,83 percent in July
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
10:05
Half-time: Lebanon leads Iran 48-36 in the classification round of the FIBA World Cup. Watch on LBCGroup.tv or LB2
Breaking Headlines
10:05
Half-time: Lebanon leads Iran 48-36 in the classification round of the FIBA World Cup. Watch on LBCGroup.tv or LB2
2
Lebanon Economy
01:12
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
Lebanon Economy
01:12
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
3
Press Highlights
00:44
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:44
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
4
Variety and Tech
13:52
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
Variety and Tech
13:52
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
5
Lebanon News
12:31
Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian: Neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia has any intention of interfering in political decisions made by Lebanese politicians
Lebanon News
12:31
Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian: Neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia has any intention of interfering in political decisions made by Lebanese politicians
6
Lebanon News
03:02
Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported
Lebanon News
03:02
Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported
7
Lebanon News
03:56
Mneimneh to LBCI: Berri's dialogue invitation is a maneuver
Lebanon News
03:56
Mneimneh to LBCI: Berri's dialogue invitation is a maneuver
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges' Demands and Pending Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges' Demands and Pending Crisis
