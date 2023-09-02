Lebanese Cinemas Prepare for 'Barbie' Release Amidst High Anticipation

The movie "Barbie" will be screened in Lebanese cinemas on September 7 for those aged 13 and above. Their parents must accompany those under 13.



Originally scheduled for August 31, 2023, the film's screening was delayed by a week due to purely technical reasons related to the distributor company obtaining the approval of the censorship authorities and the authorization for the screening issued last week.



After a fierce battle for freedom against attempts to prevent the film's screening, no scenes were deleted. However, the Lebanese authorities requested that the production company modify a single sentence in the translation. It is worth noting that the film was screened in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other countries.



Days before the September 7th screening date, Lebanese cinemas began preparations for the film's release. Tickets have been ready for sale since Saturday, and there has been a noticeable demand for them.



This prompted several Lebanese cinema companies to dedicate all of their theaters to screening the film exclusively, especially with the increasing expectations of theaters being packed during the initial period of the film's release.



According to several cinema companies in Lebanon, the film will remain in theaters without a specific end date for the screening period as long as there is demand for it.



Lebanon eagerly anticipates the film's release on September 7, following the necessary approvals and the modification of a sentence in the translation. This comes as many countries worldwide, including several Arab nations, have already screened the film and generated revenue rather than getting bogged down by conditions and restrictions.