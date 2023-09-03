News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03 | 11:51
High views
Share
Share
3
min
French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?
Is the upcoming visit of the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, doomed to failure before his arrival?
September 11th is the initial date set for his return, so what sets this visit apart?
Before delving into the local situation, we must consider a new dispute that Le Drian may not easily overcome.
This pertains to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement a week ago, in which he alluded to Tehran's involvement, stating, "I believe that one of the 'key' elements for a political solution in Lebanon is the clarification of regional interventions in this country, including Iran's interference."
Iran's response was swift, articulated by its Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who, from Beirut, denied any interference by the Islamic Republic in Lebanon's internal affairs.
He also called it advice for the French President, urging him to focus on France's internal issues instead of criticizing Iran and interfering in other countries' matters.
Approximately a week before Le Drian's visit, the new French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, who is well-versed in Lebanese affairs, is expected to arrive in Beirut. Moreover, he will prepare the groundwork for the visit of the French Presidential envoy.
Locally, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's call for dialogue, which will be followed by consecutive electoral sessions to elect a president, may be one of the proposed ideas by Le Drian that the speaker has embraced.
However, the expected rejection by the thirty-one opposition MPs has slightly hindered it without necessarily meaning its failure. The call was welcomed by the Strong Lebanon Bloc, some independents, the Hezbollah and Amal Movement, and their allies.
One of the most notable expressions of support came from Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi, who called for participation in the dialogue.
Furthermore, the stance of the thirty-one MPs was repeated about the pointlessness of dialogue and sitting with Hezbollah before electing a president with the criteria set in the recent Doha meeting.
On another note, the Kataeb party considers that the Patriarch's call also carried a commitment to the constitution, which they adhere to.
According to their sources, they stated to LBCI that they are not against dialogue if it aligns with consecutive electoral rounds with discussions and dialogues in between. However, the constitution does not mention a binding dialogue preceding the proposed electoral sessions.
Moreover, September is a crucial month in the presidential race, both internally and externally, given the increased level of local, regional, and international communication.
Thus, will the obstacles be overcome, and will there be an elected president before the end of the month? Or will the deadlock deepen, with its ramifications reflecting more on the economy?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
French
France
Lebanon
Lebanese
Next
Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-02
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
2023-09-02
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:49
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
News Bulletin Reports
14:49
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:47
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
News Bulletin Reports
14:47
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:50
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
Press Highlights
01:50
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
2
Lebanon Economy
04:22
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
Lebanon Economy
04:22
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
3
Press Highlights
01:17
Presidential crisis: Settlement remains the only way out after refusing dialogue
Press Highlights
01:17
Presidential crisis: Settlement remains the only way out after refusing dialogue
4
Lebanon News
04:35
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support
Lebanon News
04:35
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support
5
Lebanon News
03:30
MP Raad: When it comes to Western policies affecting the Israelis, Westerners abandon all their values and commitments
Lebanon News
03:30
MP Raad: When it comes to Western policies affecting the Israelis, Westerners abandon all their values and commitments
6
Lebanon News
04:00
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
04:00
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More